EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood's Most Bizarre New A-List Coupling Revealed — And It Could Spell Disaster For Both Divorcees
They would be totally Toxic together, sources tell RadarOnline.com – but two of Hollywood's most troubled divorcees are set to become Tinseltown's most bizarre new couple.
A source told us: "They would just bring out the worst sides of each other, and their old demons – it would be a disaster.
"But they like each other, so it's on the cards."
Barmy New Pairing
We can reveal bonkers Britney Spears is ready to take a chance on love again – and this time, she’s setting her sights on Ben Affleck.
The 43-year-old pop icon has reportedly been telling friends: "Ben is the hunk I need now."
Spears, who finalized her divorce from Sam Asghari in May after six years together, is said to be pursuing the 52-year-old Gone Girl actor following a recent podcast appearance in which he expressed empathy for her struggles under a conservatorship.
Although Affleck insisted on This Past Weekend he "didn’t know" or "hang out with" Spears, insiders claim she saw his comments as a sign – and now she’s determined to track him down.
Affleck, who recently split from singer Jennifer Lopez after a two-year marriage, became officially single in January.
Sources close to Spears say she believes the timing couldn’t be more perfect.
One insider said: "When Britney heard him talk about her so kindly and respectfully, it really sparked something in her.
"She's certain Ben was trying to send her a message, and now she's doing everything she can in Hollywood to track down his number."
Brutal Split
Also according to the insider, Spears believes Affleck could offer both romance and protection – something she has long craved after years of volatile relationships.
"She sees Ben as a lot more than just a heartthrob or pin-up – he's someone mature, someone who could offer her stability amid the chaos of her life," they added.
"There's something very attractive about him – Ben has faced his own controversies and come out the other side even stronger."
Spears made headlines in 2023 when she posted a throwback photo alongside Affleck and songwriter Diane Warren, captioning it: "Did I fail to mention I made out with Ben that night... I honestly forgot... damn that's crazy!!!"
At the time, fans assumed she was joking – but now it seems the memory has taken on "fresh meaning."
But friends of the singer are urging Brit to be cautious.
Painful Break-Up
Spears, who has shared increasingly provocative videos online, remains estranged from her family and has admitted to feeling isolated post-conservatorship.
Our source said: "She's feeling lonely and is really intent on meeting someone new.
"Despite everything she's been through, Britney's still a true romantic at heart. She hasn't let go of the dream of getting married."
Spears was most recently linked to Paul Soliz, 38, a maintenance worker she met at her Los Angeles home.
Their relationship was marked by turmoil, including a reported altercation at the Chateau Marmont hotel that left Spears with an injured ankle.
Pure Obsession
Prior to that, she married Asghari, 30, in 2022 – just a year after the termination of her 13-year conservatorship.
Their relationship ended amid allegations of infidelity and mistrust.
Our insider added whether or not Affleck responds to Spears, she has no intention of backing down.
They said: "She keeps telling everyone, 'If Ben’s not interested, I'll move on and find someone who is.'
"She's ready for love and isn't willing to just sit around and wait for it anymore."