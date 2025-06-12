EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood's Most Bizarre New A-List Coupling Revealed — And It Could Spell Disaster For Both Divorcees

We can reveal bonkers Britney Spears is ready to take a chance on love again – and this time, she’s setting her sights on Ben Affleck.

The 43-year-old pop icon has reportedly been telling friends: "Ben is the hunk I need now."

Spears, who finalized her divorce from Sam Asghari in May after six years together, is said to be pursuing the 52-year-old Gone Girl actor following a recent podcast appearance in which he expressed empathy for her struggles under a conservatorship.

Although Affleck insisted on This Past Weekend he "didn’t know" or "hang out with" Spears, insiders claim she saw his comments as a sign – and now she’s determined to track him down.

Affleck, who recently split from singer Jennifer Lopez after a two-year marriage, became officially single in January.

Sources close to Spears say she believes the timing couldn’t be more perfect.

One insider said: "When Britney heard him talk about her so kindly and respectfully, it really sparked something in her.

"She's certain Ben was trying to send her a message, and now she's doing everything she can in Hollywood to track down his number."