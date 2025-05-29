EXCLUSIVE: Now Britney Spears Severs Ties With Mom — Cutting Her Off And Ignoring Birthday After 'Lovefest'
Britney Spears has severed ties with her mom, Lynne, once again, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Last year for Lynne's birthday, her eldest daughter made a grand showing of love and gushed over her mother, seemingly suggesting the pair had reconciled their fractured relationship.
Fast forward to Lynne's recent 70th birthday, and the pop star skipped her celebration brunch, as sources claim she's back to brooding over past resentments.
For Lynne's 69th birthday in 2024, Spears, 43, posted a loving tribute to her mom complete with a photo of Lynne alongside sister Jamie Lynn's daughters – Maddie, 16, and Ivey Joan, 7.
In the caption, Spears wrote she "misses" her "absolutely beautiful" family.
While the post appeared to suggest the Toxic singer mended her relationship with her family, sources claimed she's back to giving her mom the cold shoulder.
Lynne's Milestone Birthday
A source shared: "Lynne tried to make light of the fact that Britney wasn't there to celebrate her milestone, but it's breaking her heart that it's come to this again.
"Lynne was so hopeful that things were finally getting better, but Britney has suddenly raised the shields again over some imagined slight."
As RadarOnline.com reported, the 43-year-old was under a 13-year conservatorship supervised by her dad, Jamie, 72, until 2021.
The legal battle soured her relationship with Lynne and her little sister.
Spears is 'Hot and Cold' On Forgiving Family
The pop star is said to be "bitter" that her mom and little sister did not help her escape from the conservatorship – and swings from "hot and cold" when it comes to forgiving Lynne and Jamie Lynn.
A source spilled: "There are times when it seems Britney is ready to move forward, at least with her mom. Then she will suddenly do a complete 180 and become very closed off."
Apparently, the only family member Spears regularly talks to is older brother Bryan, 48, though there are times she's out of contact with him too.
Spears is 'Spiraling'
Meanwhile, Spears has continued to spark concern about her mental health over her social media posts, including videos of her dancing in lingerie.
An insider said: "It's so devastating for her family to see her spiraling, they want to help, but she won't let them."
Recently, the mother-of-two posted on social media she felt like she was "losing my damn mind" because she stayed indoors for much of the year.
The source added: "She's clearly losing it, and things aren't getting better.
"Of course, like any mother, Lynne is worried, especially as Britney doesn't want anything to do with her.
"Thankfully, Lynne has Jamie Lynn and Bryan, but the family still feels fractured without Britney – no one can fully be happy knowing she's in such trouble."
While Spears is still holding a grudge against her parents, her sons Sean Preston and Jayden James have forgiven their estranged grandfather.
Spears' ex-husband, Kevin Federline, accused Jaime of laying his hands on their son, Sean Preston, in 2019, resulting in a multi-year restraining order.
But Federline's attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, said in 2024: "The boys miss their grandfather. They have forgiven him."