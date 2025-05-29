EXCLUSIVE: Now Britney Spears Severs Ties With Mom — Cutting Her Off And Ignoring Birthday After 'Lovefest'

Britney Spears has severed ties with her mom, Lynne, once again, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Last year for Lynne's birthday, her eldest daughter made a grand showing of love and gushed over her mother, seemingly suggesting the pair had reconciled their fractured relationship.

Fast forward to Lynne's recent 70th birthday, and the pop star skipped her celebration brunch, as sources claim she's back to brooding over past resentments.