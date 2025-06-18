EXCLUSIVE: Barbra Streisand Sparks Dementia Fears After Confessing She Can't Remember If She Slept With Massive Hollywood Womanizer

The revelation has raised eyebrows among fans and Streisand's inner circle – with many saying it's a sign she is secretly stricken with dementia.

A source said: "Not being able to remember if you romped with Warren Beatty is insane, and really alarming.

"For a few years now Barbra has been going downhill."

Another insider said: "She gets lost in a department store and gets dizzy even in a favorite restaurant, which is why she stays home most of the time now."

Oue source added Streisand also increasingly avoids public engagements, stating: "She doesn't even want to tour anymore as it's too confusing for her to leave home and she's scared she will get place names wrong when speaking to crowds about where they are on stage."

Streisand's confession about being ultra-forgetful about her dalliance with Beatty came as part of a wide-ranging interview published over the weekend, in which the diva reflected on her decades-long friendship with Beatty, 87, and other moments from her storied life.

The singer–actress, who has been married to James Brolin, 84, since 1998, had previously mentioned a brief encounter with Beatty in her 2023 memoir My Name Is Barbra.