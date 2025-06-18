EXCLUSIVE: Barbra Streisand Sparks Dementia Fears After Confessing She Can't Remember If She Slept With Massive Hollywood Womanizer
Barbra Streisand has admitted she has no idea if she had sex with iconic Hollywood actor Warren Beatty – and it's prompted renewed concerns over the singer’s health, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Funny Girl star, 83, has admitted about her time with notorious womanizer Beatty: "I know I slept in the bed with him, but I can't remember if we actually had penetration. I swear to God, I can't. There are certain things I block out."
But sources close to the star failed to see the funny side of her admission.
Memory Loss Shock
The revelation has raised eyebrows among fans and Streisand's inner circle – with many saying it's a sign she is secretly stricken with dementia.
A source said: "Not being able to remember if you romped with Warren Beatty is insane, and really alarming.
"For a few years now Barbra has been going downhill."
Another insider said: "She gets lost in a department store and gets dizzy even in a favorite restaurant, which is why she stays home most of the time now."
Oue source added Streisand also increasingly avoids public engagements, stating: "She doesn't even want to tour anymore as it's too confusing for her to leave home and she's scared she will get place names wrong when speaking to crowds about where they are on stage."
Streisand's confession about being ultra-forgetful about her dalliance with Beatty came as part of a wide-ranging interview published over the weekend, in which the diva reflected on her decades-long friendship with Beatty, 87, and other moments from her storied life.
The singer–actress, who has been married to James Brolin, 84, since 1998, had previously mentioned a brief encounter with Beatty in her 2023 memoir My Name Is Barbra.
In the interview, Streisand did speak warmly of her long-standing relationship with Beatty, recalling: "I met him when I was 15 years old, and he was 21, I think.
"Every year on my birthday, he calls me and we have a wonderful talk about our lives, our children, and so forth. So we're still friends."
The pair first met during a summer stock production of A Hatful of Rain at the Clinton Playhouse in Connecticut.
In her memoir, Streisand wrote: "Warren and I go back a long way… there's some water under that bridge."
She also recalled a recent phone conversation in which Beatty told her: "I remember why we broke up."
Dithering Streisand said she replied replied: "When were we together?" and added: "Did I sleep with Warren? I kind of remember. I guess I did. Probably once."
Despite her appearance at the Golden Globes earlier this year, where she appeared poised, Streisand rarely leaves the Malibu mansion she shares with Brolin.
"She gets asked to so many things but usually declines, even small dinner parties hosted by friends and neighbors,’ an insider said.
Filming her 2017 Netflix special Barbra: The Music… The Mem’ries… The Magic! was also reportedly a challenge for the singer.
"She'd walk around on stage and forget where the cameras were," said a production source. "Barbra joked about them drawing yellow lines on the floor so she could find her dressing room, but it’s really no laughing matter."
Beatty has long been known as a Hollywood playboy, with rumored romantic links to Cher, Madonna, Diane Keaton, Joan Collins and Brigitte Bardot.
Bed-Hopper
In 2016, he addressed the long-standing speculation that he had slept with more than 12,000 women, saying: "Think about it, sleeping with 12,775 people.
"That would mean not just that there were multiple people a day, but that there was no repetition."
He married actress Annette Bening, 66, in 1992 and the couple have four children.
Streisand, meanwhile, has had other high-profile relationships with figures including Don Johnson, Richard Gere and Elliott Gould, to whom she was married from 1963 to 1971.