Bad Bunny Blasts ICE In 2026 Grammy Awards Acceptance Speech — 'We're Not Aliens, We're Humans and We Are Americans'
Feb. 1 2026, Published 10:43 p.m. ET
When Bad Bunny took the stage to accept an award for Best Música Urbana Album at the 2026 Grammy Awards, he took an opportunity to slam ICE, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Bad Bunny was given the honor for his popular, critically acclaimed album DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS.
What Did Bad Bunny Say?
Bad Bunny began his speech by saying, before he thanked God, he was "gonna say ICE out," taking aim at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.
"We’re not savages. We’re not animals. We’re not aliens. We're humans, and we are Americans," he continued. "And also I want to say… I know it’s tough to know not to hate on these days, and I was thinking sometimes we get contaminos — I don't know how to say that in English — the hate gets more powerful with more hate.
"The only thing that is more powerful than hate is love. So, please, we need to be different."
Bad Bunny Had More to Say
The popular singer went on to insist, "If we fight, we have to do it with love."
"If, yeah. We don’t hate them. We love our people," he added. "We love our family. And that’s the way to do it. With love. Don’t forget that, thank you. Thank you, God. And thank you to the academy."
While Bad Bunny was nominated for numerous awards this year, he revealed he was unable to perform due to his upcoming performance at the 2026 Super Bowl, which prohibits him from performing anywhere else right now.
Kehlani Also Went Off About ICE
As Radar reported, singer Kehlani also popped off about ICE while on the red carpet.
"I wanted to say f--- ICE," she said during an interview. "I think everybody – we're too powerful of a group to all be in a room at the same time and not make some kind of statement in our country, so it's brainless to me."
When the songstress received an award for Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance for her 2025 hit song Folded, she again mentioned ICE.
"Together, we're stronger in numbers, (and must) to speak against all the injustice going on in the world right now," she stated. "I hope everybody’s inspired to join together as a community of artists and speak out against what’s going on."
Kehlani ended her speech by saying, again, "F--- ICE."
What's Going on With ICE?
ICE has been under a ton of scrutiny after the murders of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti, both of which took place last month in Minneapolis.
Good had been stopped by ICE officers and, when asked to get out of her car, she seemingly attempted to drive. This led to an ICE officer shooting her, and she died.
Pretti was allegedly taping ICE officials and standing between them and a woman they had pushed to the ground. This resulted in him being pepper-sprayed, wrestled to the ground, and killed.
In the wake of both of their deaths, tons of protests broke out across the country in response.