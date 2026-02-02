Bad Bunny Blasts ICE In 2026 Grammy Awards Acceptance Speech — 'We're Not Aliens, We're Humans and We Are Americans'

When Bad Bunny took the stage to accept an award for Best Música Urbana Album at the 2026 Grammy Awards , he took an opportunity to slam ICE, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Bad Bunny began his speech by saying, before he thanked God, he was "gonna say ICE out," taking aim at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.

"We’re not savages. We’re not animals. We’re not aliens. We're humans, and we are Americans," he continued. "And also I want to say… I know it’s tough to know not to hate on these days, and I was thinking sometimes we get contaminos — I don't know how to say that in English — the hate gets more powerful with more hate.

"The only thing that is more powerful than hate is love. So, please, we need to be different."