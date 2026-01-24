Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

'I'm Anti-Them': Donald Trump to Skip Super Bowl After Anti-MAGA Punk Band Green Day Were Announced to Take the Stage Before Bad Bunny During the Halftime Show

Composite photo of Donald Trump, Billie Joe Armstrong, Green Day, and Bad Bunny
Source: MEGA

President Trump said he will skip this year’s Super Bowl in San Francisco and criticized the halftime performers.

Profile Image

Jan. 24 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Donald Trump has said he plans to skip this year's Super Bowl in San Francisco and sharply criticized Green Day after they were selected to perform before Bad Bunny during the halftime show.

The president called the lineup divisive and politically motivated, RadarOnline.com can report.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Trump to Skip the Super Bowl

donald trump skip super bowl punk green day bad bunny halftime show
Source: MEGA

Trump said his decision not to attend was mainly due to distance, not solely because of the artists.

In a recent Oval Office interview, Trump said he was unhappy with the selection of a Latin rap star and an anti-MAGA punk rock band, both scheduled to perform at the February 8 NFL championship game in San Francisco.

"I'm anti-them. I think it's a terrible choice. All it does is sow hatred. Terrible," Trump said.

Despite his criticism of the performers, Trump said they were not the primary reason he plans to miss the game.

"It's just too far away. I would. I've [gotten] great hands [at] the Super Bowl. They like me," Trump said. "I would go if, you know, it was a little bit shorter."

Bad Bunny, who was born in Puerto Rico and has a large Spanish-language fan base, has been outspoken in his criticism of Trump.

Last year, he released the song Nuevayol, which featured an imitation of Trump's voice saying: "I want to apologize to the immigrants in America. . . . This country is nothing without the immigrants. This country is nothing without Mexicans, Dominicans, Puerto Ricans, Colombians, Venezuelans, Cubans."

Article continues below advertisement

Green Day Calls Out Trump and ICE

donald trump skip super bowl punk green day bad bunny halftime show
Source: MEGA

Green Day recently condemned Trump’s immigration policies during a live show.

Green Day has also repeatedly criticized Trump and his administration during live performances.

Over the weekend, the band addressed immigration enforcement during a performance in California, expressing support for Minnesota residents amid an ongoing ICE crackdown.

During an instrumental break in their song Holiday, frontman Billie Joe Armstrong declared, "This song is anti-fascism. This song is anti-war. We stand up for our brothers and sisters in Minnesota."

He then added before launching into a spoken segment of the song, "Ladies and gentlemen, Stephen Miller now has the floor." The original lyrics reference political rhetoric and include the lines, "Sieg Heil to the President Gasman/Bombs away is your punishment."

Lyric Changes

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Photos of King Charles, Sir Keir Starmer and Donald Trump

EXCLUSIVE: Britain V Trump! How U.K. Prime Minister Could Bar King Charles From Touring States Over The Don's 'Mafia-Style' Greenland Threats

Composite photo of ICE officers

Another Body in ICE War Zone: Immigration Raid Turns Deadly in Minneapolis as 37-Year-Old Man Is Shot and Killed by Federal Agents

donald trump skip super bowl punk green day bad bunny halftime show
Source: MEGA

Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong labeled the band’s music 'anti-fascism' and 'anti-war'.

Green Day has frequently altered lyrics at concerts to target Trump and his administration.

The band has changed a line in their hit track American Idiot from "I'm not a part of a redneck agenda" to "I'm not part of a MAGA agenda," and last year revised lyrics to Jesus of Suburbia to criticize the vice president during a performance in Australia.

Months later, Armstrong led a chant of "F--- Donald Trump" during another show in Belgium.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.