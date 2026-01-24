'I'm Anti-Them': Donald Trump to Skip Super Bowl After Anti-MAGA Punk Band Green Day Were Announced to Take the Stage Before Bad Bunny During the Halftime Show

In a recent Oval Office interview, Trump said he was unhappy with the selection of a Latin rap star and an anti-MAGA punk rock band, both scheduled to perform at the February 8 NFL championship game in San Francisco.

"I'm anti-them. I think it's a terrible choice. All it does is sow hatred. Terrible," Trump said.

Despite his criticism of the performers, Trump said they were not the primary reason he plans to miss the game.

"It's just too far away. I would. I've [gotten] great hands [at] the Super Bowl. They like me," Trump said. "I would go if, you know, it was a little bit shorter."

Bad Bunny, who was born in Puerto Rico and has a large Spanish-language fan base, has been outspoken in his criticism of Trump.

Last year, he released the song Nuevayol, which featured an imitation of Trump's voice saying: "I want to apologize to the immigrants in America. . . . This country is nothing without the immigrants. This country is nothing without Mexicans, Dominicans, Puerto Ricans, Colombians, Venezuelans, Cubans."