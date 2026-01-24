'I'm Anti-Them': Donald Trump to Skip Super Bowl After Anti-MAGA Punk Band Green Day Were Announced to Take the Stage Before Bad Bunny During the Halftime Show
Jan. 24 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has said he plans to skip this year's Super Bowl in San Francisco and sharply criticized Green Day after they were selected to perform before Bad Bunny during the halftime show.
The president called the lineup divisive and politically motivated, RadarOnline.com can report.
Trump to Skip the Super Bowl
In a recent Oval Office interview, Trump said he was unhappy with the selection of a Latin rap star and an anti-MAGA punk rock band, both scheduled to perform at the February 8 NFL championship game in San Francisco.
"I'm anti-them. I think it's a terrible choice. All it does is sow hatred. Terrible," Trump said.
Despite his criticism of the performers, Trump said they were not the primary reason he plans to miss the game.
"It's just too far away. I would. I've [gotten] great hands [at] the Super Bowl. They like me," Trump said. "I would go if, you know, it was a little bit shorter."
Bad Bunny, who was born in Puerto Rico and has a large Spanish-language fan base, has been outspoken in his criticism of Trump.
Last year, he released the song Nuevayol, which featured an imitation of Trump's voice saying: "I want to apologize to the immigrants in America. . . . This country is nothing without the immigrants. This country is nothing without Mexicans, Dominicans, Puerto Ricans, Colombians, Venezuelans, Cubans."
Green Day Calls Out Trump and ICE
Green Day has also repeatedly criticized Trump and his administration during live performances.
Over the weekend, the band addressed immigration enforcement during a performance in California, expressing support for Minnesota residents amid an ongoing ICE crackdown.
During an instrumental break in their song Holiday, frontman Billie Joe Armstrong declared, "This song is anti-fascism. This song is anti-war. We stand up for our brothers and sisters in Minnesota."
He then added before launching into a spoken segment of the song, "Ladies and gentlemen, Stephen Miller now has the floor." The original lyrics reference political rhetoric and include the lines, "Sieg Heil to the President Gasman/Bombs away is your punishment."
Lyric Changes
Green Day has frequently altered lyrics at concerts to target Trump and his administration.
The band has changed a line in their hit track American Idiot from "I'm not a part of a redneck agenda" to "I'm not part of a MAGA agenda," and last year revised lyrics to Jesus of Suburbia to criticize the vice president during a performance in Australia.
Months later, Armstrong led a chant of "F--- Donald Trump" during another show in Belgium.