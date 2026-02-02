Singer Kehlani Unleashes Foul-Mouthed Attack About ICE Raids on 2026 Grammy Awards Red Carpet — 'It's Brainless to Me'

Specifically, the After Hours singer took time to blast ICE in the wake of two murders last month in Minneapolis.

The 2026 Grammy Awards red carpet appearances have begun, and singer Kehlani took her time to make a political statement, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kehlani said making a statement about ICE was 'brainless' to her.

Kehlani calls out ICE at the 2026 #GRAMMYs . pic.twitter.com/s5eXwBpb3U

Kehlani, who donned a black gown, complemented her outfit with an ICE OUT pin.

"I think everybody – we’re too powerful of a group to all be in a room at the same time and not make some kind of statement in our country, so it’s brainless to me," she added.

"I wanted to say f--- ICE," the songstress said of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers while being interviewed on the red carpet.

Kehlani said we are 'stronger in numbers' when speaking out against ICE.

Kehlani received an award for Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance for her 2025 hit song Folded.

While accepting the award, she also took time to air her grievances about ICE.

"Together, we're stronger in numbers, (and must) to speak against all the injustice going on in the world right now," she shared.

She added: "I hope everybody’s inspired to join together as a community of artists and speak out against what’s going on."

Kehlani concluded her speech by reiterating what she said on the red carpet – "F--- ICE."