Singer Kehlani Unleashes Foul-Mouthed Attack About ICE Raids on 2026 Grammy Awards Red Carpet — 'It's Brainless to Me'
Feb. 1 2026, Updated 7:33 p.m. ET
The 2026 Grammy Awards red carpet appearances have begun, and singer Kehlani took her time to make a political statement, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Specifically, the After Hours singer took time to blast ICE in the wake of two murders last month in Minneapolis.
What Did Kehlani Say About ICE?
"I wanted to say f--- ICE," the songstress said of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers while being interviewed on the red carpet.
"I think everybody – we’re too powerful of a group to all be in a room at the same time and not make some kind of statement in our country, so it’s brainless to me," she added.
Kehlani, who donned a black gown, complemented her outfit with an ICE OUT pin.
Kehlani Also Spoke Out Against ICE in Her Acceptance Speech
Kehlani received an award for Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance for her 2025 hit song Folded.
While accepting the award, she also took time to air her grievances about ICE.
"Together, we're stronger in numbers, (and must) to speak against all the injustice going on in the world right now," she shared.
She added: "I hope everybody’s inspired to join together as a community of artists and speak out against what’s going on."
Kehlani concluded her speech by reiterating what she said on the red carpet – "F--- ICE."
What Happened to Renee Nicole Good?
On January 7, a woman named Renee Nicole Good was stopped in Minneapolis by ICE agents. When she was asked to get out of her car, she attempted to reverse her car and then go back in the direction of traffic.
When she did this, ICE agent Jonathan Ross, who was near the front left of her car, fired three shots, fatally killing her.
While many were outraged by the killing and took to protesting ICE on behalf of it, Donald Trump and federal law enforcement officials defended Ross, claiming he acted in self-defense. They also alleged Good ran over Ross and that he was receiving treatment in the hospital.
How Did Alex Pretti Die?
As Radar previously shared, Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old nurse, was murdered on January 24 after a situation escalated when he was taping ICE agents with his phone and got between an officer and a woman the agent had pushed to the ground.
Pretti was then pepper-sprayed, wrestled to the ground, and killed.
Reports shared that Pretti may have had a gun on him, although there has been no definitive evidence he intended to hurt any of the officers.
His family released a statement, revealing they were "heartbroken but also very angry."
"The sickening lies told about our son by the administration are reprehensible and disgusting. Alex is clearly not holding a gun when attacked by Trump's murdering and cowardly ICE thugs. He has his phone in his right hand, and his empty left hand is raised above his head while trying to protect the woman ICE just pushed down, all while being pepper-sprayed," they noted.
"Please get the truth out about our son. He was a good man. Thank you."