EXCLUSIVE: Inside Angelina Jolie's Tumultuous Relationship With Jon Voight: Why Hollywood Star Has 'Minimal to Zero' Contact With Her Conservative Dad

"He wasn’t looking out for her or her brother [James Haven]," added the source.

In 1976, Jolie's mom, Marcheline Bertrand, left Voight over his infidelity – a betrayal that permanently altered the course of her life.

"Her dreams of being an actor faded as she found herself, at the age of 26, raising two children with a famous ex who would cast a long shadow on her life," Jolie wrote in a 2020 op-ed for the New York Times. "After she died, I found a video of her acting in a short film. She was good. It was all possible for her."

Their divorce was finalized in 1980.