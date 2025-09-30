EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie and Jon Voight's Rift Explodes All Over Again — 'He Feels Like She's Launched All-Out War on His MAGA Values'

Asked about her fears as an artist and as an American, Jolie said: "It's a very difficult question... I love my country, but I don't at this time recognise my country."

She added: "Anything, anywhere, that divides or, of course, limits personal expressions and freedoms and, from anyone, I think is very dangerous."

Her remarks came after ABC temporarily pulled Jimmy Kimmel Live! from air following comments in which the comedian mocked Trump's response to the assassination of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, 31. Jolie warned limits on speech were "dangerous," a comment that drew fury from Trump allies.

A White House spokesman dismissed Kimmel as a "low ratings loser," while pro-Trump website Breitbart accused Jolie of "trashing America."