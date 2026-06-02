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Home > Exclusives > Jon Voight
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EXCLUSIVE: It's Now or Never for Jon Voight and Angelina Jolie — As Hollywood Icon Pleads for Peace With Daughter Before She Flees America

Jon Voight allegedly hopes to reconcile with Angelina Jolie before she leaves America.
Source: MEGA

Jon Voight allegedly hopes to reconcile with Angelina Jolie before she leaves America.

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June 2 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

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Almost empty nester Angelina Jolie is counting down the days till she can put Los Angeles in the rear-view mirror, but her impending departure has her frail, elderly father, Jon Voight, fearing he'll never see her again, leaving their rocky relationship unresolved, a source told RadarOnline.com.

Now that her youngest children, twins Knox [Jolie-Pitt] and Vivienne [Jolie-Pitt], are about to turn 18, the 50-year-old Maleficent star is selling her L.A. mansion and moving abroad – final destination TBD. Devastated dad Voight, 87, believes this means he'll never get the chance to reconcile with his only daughter.

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Father-Daughter Rift Runs Deep

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Angelina Jolie is reportedly preparing to leave Los Angeles as Knox and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt approach adulthood.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Angelina Jolie is reportedly preparing to leave Los Angeles as Knox and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt approach adulthood.

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"Jon and Angelina barely speak or see each other these days. It's been that way for many years now but it's not for lack of effort on his part," an insider said.

"He still checks in with birthday and holiday messages, asking about the kids and praying that one day they'll be able to put their differences aside and spend quality time together," added the source.

But their rift is deep and goes back decades – in 2002, Voight told an interviewer that Jolie "had serious mental problems." In response, she legally dropped "Voight" from her name.

Although they reconciled briefly, she cut him off again "after he spoke to the press about her and her children, which proves how seriously she protects her privacy," shared a source.

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Political Differences Spark Tension

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Jon Voight reportedly fears Angelina's planned move abroad could end hopes of reconciliation.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Jon Voight reportedly fears Angelina's planned move abroad could end hopes of reconciliation.

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Others cite their "polar-opposite" political differences.

"He's a proud supporter of President Donald Trump as well as a staunch defender of Israel," while Jolie is an unabashed liberal.

"It breaks his heart that he hasn't built a meaningful relationship with the grandkids, but more than anything, he misses Angie desperately and so this move is hitting him hard," according to the source.

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His Final Plea To See His Daughter

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Sources said Voight still reaches out to Angelina with birthday and holiday messages.
Source: Vinnie Levine / MEGA

Sources said Voight still reaches out to Angelina with birthday and holiday messages.

The insider added: "He's pleading with her to see him one last time before fleeing Hollywood.

"He gets that she's sick to death of the rat race and ready for new pastures," said the insider. "But what he doesn't understand – and a lot of people in his world, Angie's brother, James Haven, included – is why she's being so coldhearted toward her poor old dad."

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