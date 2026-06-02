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EXCLUSIVE: Paul Hogan Reunites With Ex to Save Son — Family Crisis Forces 'Crocodile Dundee' Stars Into Yet Another Sequel

paul hogan reunites ex help troubled son
Source: MEGA

Paul Hogan and his ex reunited to support their son during a growing family crisis.

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June 2 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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Paul Hogan has launched a desperate bid to save wayward son Chance Hogan following a disturbing arrest, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On May 1, the wannabe musician, 28, bolted from his actor dad's Los Angeles home after an alleged domestic battery incident, only to be hunted down by law enforcement hours later.

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Son’s Arrest Sparks Intervention Talks

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Paul Hogan and Linda Kozlowski are reportedly pushing son, Chance Hogan, toward rehab after his recent arrest.
Source: FS2 / WENN.com / MEGA

Paul Hogan and Linda Kozlowski are reportedly pushing son, Chance Hogan, toward rehab after his recent arrest.

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The episode – which required Chance to post $20,000 in bail money – prompted the Crocodile Dundee legend to reach out to costar turned ex-wife, Linda Kozlowski, to help force their ticking time bomb child into rehab.

"Chance's arrest has shaken them," admitted an insider. "It's fueled some very serious conversations and a big push to get him treatment."

The unruly heir has tormented his famous parents for over a decade. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, he was said to be guzzling beers and sucking on bongs at the age of 16. By then, he'd also pledged his allegiance to Satan, according to sources who say he used to scrawl 666 on any surface he could find, including his body.

The teen even reportedly developed a scary habit of lighting fires in his bathroom and attempting to eat the flames.

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Hogan Trapped Far From Home

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Paul admitted moving Chance around repeatedly during his childhood.
Source: Belinda Rolland / MEGA

Paul admitted moving Chance around repeatedly during his childhood.

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Insiders claimed Chance acted out in response to the nomadic celebrity lifestyles that Paul, 86, and Kozlowski, 68, led. The pair was married for 23 years prior to their 2013 separation.

"I've moved the poor kid about eight times," the '80s actor confessed. "I'm a gypsy."

But he finally put down roots as Chance failed to grow out of his destructive ways, said sources.

Now, Hogan is spending his final years trapped in the U.S., despite a deep desire to return to his native Australia "tomorrow."

"It's where I belong," he lamented.

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Parents Refuse to Abandon Son

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Sources said Paul may relocate closer to ex-wife Kozlowski to help Chance make a fresh start.
Source: HBE / HSS / WENN.com / MEGA

Sources said Paul may relocate closer to ex-wife Kozlowski to help Chance make a fresh start.

According to the source, the Subaru spokesman and his ex-wife have "always bent over backwards to take care of Chance. He's almost 30, and he still lives with Paul and barely works, if ever. Paul's even saying he may move to Ojai, where Linda is living, so that Chance can make a fresh start after he gets out of rehab."

No matter what, said sources, guilt-ridden Hogan refuses to give up on his flailing flesh and blood – regardless of whether it's driving him to his own grave.

The day after Chance's May arrest, his father was seen looking somber and worn down outside of Davy Jones Liquor Locker & Market in California.

"Paul and Linda both adore Chance unconditionally," added the insider. "They still see him as a good kid who's simply lost his way."

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