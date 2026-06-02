EXCLUSIVE: Paul Hogan Reunites With Ex to Save Son — Family Crisis Forces 'Crocodile Dundee' Stars Into Yet Another Sequel

The episode – which required Chance to post $20,000 in bail money – prompted the Crocodile Dundee legend to reach out to costar turned ex-wife, Linda Kozlowski, to help force their ticking time bomb child into rehab.

"Chance's arrest has shaken them," admitted an insider. "It's fueled some very serious conversations and a big push to get him treatment."

The unruly heir has tormented his famous parents for over a decade. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, he was said to be guzzling beers and sucking on bongs at the age of 16. By then, he'd also pledged his allegiance to Satan, according to sources who say he used to scrawl 666 on any surface he could find, including his body.

The teen even reportedly developed a scary habit of lighting fires in his bathroom and attempting to eat the flames.