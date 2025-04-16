Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Wendy Williams
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Wendy Williams 'At Center of Bidding War' for Her First Major Tell-All TV Chat Since She Was Slapped With Guardianship

Photo of Wendy Williams
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed a potential Wendy Williams interview has sparked a 'bidding war' among network executives.

Profile Image

April 16 2025, Published 2:34 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Wendy Williams has sparked a "high-stakes bidding war" for her first major on-camera sit-down interview since she was put under her legal guardianship, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Williams, 60, retired from her talk show in 2022 following a combination of health issues, including Graves' disease. A year later she was diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, which the former TV personality now insists she does not have.

After her show ended – and her guardianship began – Williams has been living at a memory care facility.

Article continues below advertisement
wendy williams conservatorship threat claims
Source: MEGA

Williams' retired from show business amid health issues in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

The 60-year-old has since launched a legal fight for her freedom, claiming she does not suffer from cognitive issues while demanding her court-ordered conservatorship be lifted.

Now, sources claim Williams is ready to sit down and tell her side of the story – and TV network executives are fighting over the opportunity.

A high-level TV executive told us: "Nobody's betting on her for a full show just yet.

"This is about one interview – not a series."

Article continues below advertisement
wendy williams sean diddy combs life jail accuses rapper
Source: MEGA

Amid Williams' health concerns, a TV executive said 'nobody's betting on her for a full show just yet.'

Article continues below advertisement

While interest in picking up the potential interview is high, the insider suggested there's still some apprehension regarding Williams' health.

They added: "Nobody thinks Wendy is reliable long-term at the moment."

Nonetheless, at least three major outlets are said to have made offers.

Article continues below advertisement
wendy williams aces brain test dementia guardianship fight
Source: MEGA

At least three major networks were said to make offers for the interview.

Article continues below advertisement

One media insider explained: "Wendy is still magnetic. Whether she's well or wobbly, people will tune in.

"That first interview? It's going to be ratings gold."

As RadarOnline.com reported, a judge delivered a devastating blow to the former talk show host at a recent hearing regarding her conservatorship case.

Judge Lisa Sokoloff did not attempt to hide her frustrations over Williams' repeated cries to end her guardianship – and proceeded to trash the TV personality's family and claim her career was over.

Article continues below advertisement
wendy williams
Source: MEGA

Williams continues to fight to end her court-ordered guardianship as she claims she does not suffer from dementia.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Split photos of Johnny Depp.

EXCLUSIVE: Johnny Depp Jaundice Fear — Actor Sparks Health Scare After Appearing 'Yellow' in New 'Day Drinker' Role Years After 'Pint of Wine' Confession Went Viral

victoria beckham war billionaire peltz dynasty pp

EXCLUSIVE: Victoria Beckham 'Gripped With Fear' Sons' Feud Will 'Destroy Happy Family Brand' and Spark ANOTHER War With Billionaire Peltz Dynasty

Article continues below advertisement

Sokoloff lashed out at Williams' niece, Alex Finnie, who she accused of poisoning the jury pool by allegedly leaking information about the case to the media.

The judge further claimed Williams' family had been a negative influence on her.

According to an insider at the trial, Sokoloff told Williams she had a "great career" before adding that it was now "done" and she'd never work in Hollywood again.

While Williams has been outspoken about her desire to return to work, her former producer, Suzanne Bass, has echoed concerns about her returning to a TV stage, saying: "Since this diagnosis, that seems impossible. It makes me very sad."

While Sokoloff did grant Williams her request to move from a secured memory unit to an independent living section, insiders said Williams was crushed over the remarks about her family and career, which left her wondering what exactly the judge was trying to accomplish by saying such harsh things.

The court further ordered more cognitive and neurological evaluations in order to assess Williams’ ability to manage her own affairs, which could be crucial in her fight to end her conservatorship.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.