EXCLUSIVE: Wendy Williams 'At Center of Bidding War' for Her First Major Tell-All TV Chat Since She Was Slapped With Guardianship

Wendy Williams has sparked a "high-stakes bidding war" for her first major on-camera sit-down interview since she was put under her legal guardianship, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Williams, 60, retired from her talk show in 2022 following a combination of health issues, including Graves' disease. A year later she was diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, which the former TV personality now insists she does not have.

After her show ended – and her guardianship began – Williams has been living at a memory care facility.