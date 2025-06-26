EXCLUSIVE: Arise Sir Tom! 'Top Gun' Star Cruise 'Waging Secret Campaign' to Get a Knighthood — Just Like David Beckham

"He's been laying the groundwork for years," one insider claimed. "There's a feeling that now may be the right moment."

Cruise, a longtime supporter of British film and a self-professed Anglophile, would join a small group of Americans to receive the honorary title – among them Steven Spielberg, Angelina Jolie and Bill Gates.

Though non-British citizens cannot be called 'Sir,' they are considered to hold the title once they have been knighted.

The award is a massively significant symbolic recognition by the monarch, and can be given for contributions to UK arts, science, charity, or military service.

In Cruise’s case, his decades of championing British filmmaking and his close ties with the Royal Family may now be paying off.

He personally escorted Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, to the London premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, and also took part in the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee concert in Windsor later that year.