EXCLUSIVE: Why Tom Cruise Is One of Hollywood's Few A-Listers Refusing to Take Ozempic — As He 'Fights to Work Off Man Boobs the Natural Way'

tom cruise refusing ozempic drugs hatred man boobs
Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise is sticking to his no-drugs policy as he battles to work off his flab.

June 13 2025, Published 9:30 a.m. ET

Tom Cruise is pushing his body to the limit in an effort to get back in top form — and he’s not relying on Hollywood’s current favorite fix due to his long-standing hatred of Big Pharma, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Ozempic isn’t for me," the 62-year-old said, according to a source. "I believe in hard work. You can’t cheat your way to greatness — or to a real connection with someone."

Weight Battle

tom cruise refusing ozempic drugs hatred man boobs
Source: MEGA

Cruise is intent to overhaul his 'dad bod' to impress Ana de Armas.

Cruise could do with the help of weight loss jabs as he has recently doubled down on intense workouts in a bid to impress 37-year-old actress Ana de Armas, with whom he’s been frequently spotted in recent months.

The Top Gun star and the Knives Out actress were seen arriving in London together on April 29 — just ahead of de Armas’ birthday — and speculation about their relationship has only intensified since.

But according to sources close to Cruise, the veteran actor is ditching shortcuts like Ozempic to wow her with his physique in favor of a strict regimen aimed at building muscle and shedding fat.

"Tom has been going all out to land Ana, and he thinks wiping out his man mammaries is one of the ways to do it," one insider told us.

"He’s trying to impress her nonstop and he knows being in shape and looking younger than his years is crucial."

The actor’s approach fits neatly with his long-standing resistance to pharmaceutical shortcuts.

Drugs Rant

tom cruise refusing ozempic drugs hatred man boobs
Source: MEGA

Cruise used a TV interview nearly 20 years ago to rage against prescription medications.

Nearly two decades ago, Cruise infamously lashed out at the use of antidepressants and psychiatry in a controversial 2005 interview on Today, calling the field a "pseudoscience."

Though his statements at the time drew backlash, some now see his stance in a new light, as America grapples with surging rates of depression and prescription drug use among young adults.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 17.8 percent of Americans were diagnosed with depression in 2023 — a stark rise from just 5.4 percent in 2005. Meanwhile, 11 percent of Americans were taking antidepressants last year, with usage among 18- to 24-year-olds jumping 35 percent between 2018 and 2023.

Cruise, a long-time critic of psychiatric drug use – especially in younger populations – said in his infamous 2005 interview: ‘All (antidepressants) do is mask the problem. You’re not getting to the reason why.’

He added: "If you start talking about chemical imbalance, you have to evaluate and read the research papers on how they came up with these theories of chemical imbalance in the brain. There is no science behind it."

While Cruise's words sparked outrage then, some mental health professionals now echo aspects of his skepticism.

Expert Opinion

exclusive tom cruise admits goes too far stunts
Source: MEGA

Medics are now coming around to Cruise's way of thinking about Big Pharma.

Dr. Sarah Boss, a psychiatrist based in New York, said the medical community has become too reliant on pharmaceutical solutions.

"When we medicate a condition, whether it be ADHD or depression, we put a band-aid over a wound," she has said.

"Without the medication, nothing has changed. When it comes to mental health, we need to focus on sustainable, long-term solutions to help people overcome the root cause of their issue."

Cruise's current health campaign appears to be as much philosophical as physical.

He is reported to have adopted a clean diet, rigorous training schedule and daily meditation practice to maintain his physique without assistance from drugs like Ozempic – a path few A-listers in his age bracket are willing to take.

exclusive tom cruise set for man boob job and bum lift to keep younger new love ana de armas interested
Source: MEGA

Cruise is intent to stay natural when it comes to his fitness regime.

As one insider put it: "Tom wants to show Ana he’s still got it – and not just because of a prescription."

While Cruise's favorite cult the Church of Scientology has a strong stance against the use of medication, including antidepressants and antipsychotics, and has been critical of traditional psychiatry, there is no specific public statement or official stance on the medication Ozempic.

Ozempic is a diabetes medication, and Scientology's primary concern is with psychiatric and mental health treatments.

But a source said: "Even though the Church does not have an official policy on its use, there is no doubt it would be frowned on by church bosses, and Tom always goes with them."

