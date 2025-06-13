EXCLUSIVE: Why Tom Cruise Is One of Hollywood's Few A-Listers Refusing to Take Ozempic — As He 'Fights to Work Off Man Boobs the Natural Way'

Cruise could do with the help of weight loss jabs as he has recently doubled down on intense workouts in a bid to impress 37-year-old actress Ana de Armas, with whom he’s been frequently spotted in recent months.

The Top Gun star and the Knives Out actress were seen arriving in London together on April 29 — just ahead of de Armas’ birthday — and speculation about their relationship has only intensified since.

But according to sources close to Cruise, the veteran actor is ditching shortcuts like Ozempic to wow her with his physique in favor of a strict regimen aimed at building muscle and shedding fat.

"Tom has been going all out to land Ana, and he thinks wiping out his man mammaries is one of the ways to do it," one insider told us.

"He’s trying to impress her nonstop and he knows being in shape and looking younger than his years is crucial."

The actor’s approach fits neatly with his long-standing resistance to pharmaceutical shortcuts.