EXCLUSIVE: Inside Story of Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible to Win Over Royalty in His Adopted Home of Britain – And How He Won

Tom Cruise really is top gun in Britain.

The Mission: Impossible –The Final Reckoning star, who relocated across the pond five years ago, is wildly popular in his adopted country, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Not only is he BFFs with Prince William and Princess Kate, but he is expecting to be knighted by King Charles on the monarch's next birthday.

And with Cuban-born beauty Ana de Armas on his arm, Cruise, 62, has been bragging to pals that leaving Hollywood in the dust was the best move he ever made, sources tell us.