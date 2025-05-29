EXCLUSIVE: Inside Story of Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible to Win Over Royalty in His Adopted Home of Britain – And How He Won

Your tip
Inside Story of Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible to Win Over Royalty in His Adopted Home of Britain – And How He Won

tom cruise mission impossible win british royalty
Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise has managed to wow royals including Prince William, right.

May 29 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Tom Cruise really is top gun in Britain.

The Mission: Impossible –The Final Reckoning star, who relocated across the pond five years ago, is wildly popular in his adopted country, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Not only is he BFFs with Prince William and Princess Kate, but he is expecting to be knighted by King Charles on the monarch's next birthday.

And with Cuban-born beauty Ana de Armas on his arm, Cruise, 62, has been bragging to pals that leaving Hollywood in the dust was the best move he ever made, sources tell us.

Royal Meets

tom cruise mission impossible win british royalty
Source: MEGA

Cruise counts Princess Kate and her husband William as pals.

"He privately credits his professional relocation to England for this success," our insider said.

They added: "He’s finally a British Film Institute fellow, the royal family has known him for decades and loves him, and he has a special feel for England that is above and beyond any other transplanted Hollywood star.

"This isn't Scientology vibes or anything like that, it's hard facts."

Part of it is professional – Cruise appreciates the high standards of British film crews.

Love for Britain

tom cruise mission impossible win british royalty
Source: MEGA

Ana de Armas has joined Cruise's jet-set life just as he eyes a potential knighthood from King Charles, center.

"They have made his wildest dreams come true for many years now, and that's why he insists on making movies over there," our source said.

In recognition of his work with the British film industry, the Jack Reacher star is said to be on the short list to receive a knighthood at the King's Birthday Honors in November.

The honor is the only title granted to non-British citizens.

tom cruise mission impossible win british royalty
Source: MEGA

Cruise loves the idea of getting a knighthood.

Given his close friendship with William and Kate, whom he escorted to the London premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, sources said he’s a shoo-in.

"This is the thing that sets Tom apart from other blockbuster A-list leading men-slash-moguls like Brad Pitt, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman," our insider said, adding: "Tom is collaborating with an entire country, and nobody can compete with that."

As readers know, Cruise's once non-existent love life has also finally gotten a lift now that he's dating de Armas, 37.

tom cruise mission impossible win british royalty
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt and Hugh Jackman may have clout, but Cruise's deep-rooted ties in the U.K. put him in a league of his own.

"He's been in hot pursuit for a long time, and she's warmed to him, and why wouldn't she? He's perhaps one of, if not the most powerful and bankable stars in the world," the source said.

And with Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning poised to break box-office records, "Tom is killing it right now," the source said.

