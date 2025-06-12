EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift and 'Husband' Travis Kelce Set to Take Year-Long 'Honeymoon' Away From Spotlight — Amid Rumors of Pair's 'Secret Marriage'
Taylor Swift is reclaiming her life on her own terms – by planning a year off with her rumored husband Travis Kelce, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"This is the most freeing time I’ve ever experienced," the 35-year-old singer has told pals, a source told us.
Head Over Heels
According to the insider, she's also gushed to friends: "Having control over my music and building a genuine life with someone I care about – that's exactly what I needed."
After a 21-month global tour and a billion-dollar financial high, Swift is set to step back from the spotlight alongside her boyfriend, 35-year-old NFL star Kelce.
The couple are currently laying low at Kelce's $6million Florida mansion, fueling speculation they may already be secretly married – or at the very least, planning to be soon.
Rumors have intensified they got secretly hitched after a wedding planner in Chicago shared an image of an invitation envelope addressed to 'Taylor and Travis Kelce' at a ceremony for NFL player Cole Kmet.
Though the couple were not in attendance – they were actually seen the night before at Kelce’s cousin’s wedding in Knoxville – the envelope's calligraphy and seating assignment at 'Table 13', a number sacred to Swift, quickly set off fan frenzy.
Many interpreted the name format as a sign the couple had already tied the knot.
Fan Frenzy
"This feels like something we shouldn't be seeing,’ one fan wrote online, while another declared: "I knew it!"
Others, however, dismissed the idea as merely aesthetic, noting it's not unusual for couples to be styled that way for formal events.
Despite the mystery surrounding their relationship status, Swift and Kelce appear more committed than ever.
A source close to the pair said: "Taylor and Travis see this as their final relationship. They're taking their time, but those close to them believe an engagement is imminent. When it does happen, it will be at the right moment."
Swift, who recently purchased the rights to her entire early music catalog from Shamrock Holdings for a reported $360million, is said to be focusing on wellness and reflection in her downtime.
The purchase ends a years-long battle sparked by Scooter Braun's 2019 acquisition of Swift's former label, Big Machine.
Swift has called Braun a "manipulative bully" and spent the past five years re-recording her first six albums.
According to a source involved in the deal: "Taylor had a dedicated team pushing hard to get this done, and she personally thanked each of them with handwritten notes.
"She spent an astonishing amount, but believes it was completely worth it. For her, it's about legacy, not finances."
Swift confirmed she will not re-record her 2017 album Reputation, calling it emotionally difficult.
Instead, clues in her announcement hinted at a new project – widely referred to as TS12 – with fans speculating that the record may arrive in April 2026.
In the meantime, she and Kelce are said to be "nesting" by taking long walks, enjoying quiet nights in and visiting family.
"She's in the most centered and joyful place she's ever experienced," our insider said. "She's stopped drinking, focusing on Pilates and hiking. This break is deliberate. She wanted room to breathe, be in love and truly absorb all she's accomplished."
And while neither Swift nor Kelce have confirmed any marital status, insiders remain confident a wedding is on the horizon.
"Everyone is just waiting for Travis to ask her parents for their blessing," our source added. "They would say yes without hesitation."