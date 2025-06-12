EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift and 'Husband' Travis Kelce Set to Take Year-Long 'Honeymoon' Away From Spotlight — Amid Rumors of Pair's 'Secret Marriage'

According to the insider, she's also gushed to friends: "Having control over my music and building a genuine life with someone I care about – that's exactly what I needed."

After a 21-month global tour and a billion-dollar financial high, Swift is set to step back from the spotlight alongside her boyfriend, 35-year-old NFL star Kelce.

The couple are currently laying low at Kelce's $6million Florida mansion, fueling speculation they may already be secretly married – or at the very least, planning to be soon.

Rumors have intensified they got secretly hitched after a wedding planner in Chicago shared an image of an invitation envelope addressed to 'Taylor and Travis Kelce' at a ceremony for NFL player Cole Kmet.

Though the couple were not in attendance – they were actually seen the night before at Kelce’s cousin’s wedding in Knoxville – the envelope's calligraphy and seating assignment at 'Table 13', a number sacred to Swift, quickly set off fan frenzy.

Many interpreted the name format as a sign the couple had already tied the knot.