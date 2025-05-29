Your tip
How Taylor Swift's 'Girl Squad' Has Exacted Brutal Revenge on Blake Lively Following Actress' 'Privacy Breach Betrayal' of Singer

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift's pals Cara Delevingne, left, and Sophie Turner, right, have sided with the singer amid her fall out with Blake Lively.

May 29 2025, Published 11:31 a.m. ET

Taylor Swift's "Girl Squad" is continuing to side with the singer following her fall out with ex-BFF Blake Lively.

RadarOnline.com can reveal ever since model Gigi Hadid cut ties with the actress after she embroiled Swift in her legal battle with It Ends with Us co-star Justin Baldoni, two more of her famous friends have followed suit.

Cara Sides With Taylor

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Delevingne has been pals with Swift since 2013 and wants to maintain their strong bond.

British stars Cara Delevingne and Sophie Turner have now ruthlessly disassociated themselves with Lively, as a source confirmed: "No one that is close friends with Taylor continues to be in contact with Blake."

On model Delevingne, the insider told the added: "Cara is no longer friends with Blake but there was no big fight or anything like that.

"She hasn’t talked to her in months and has no plans to, or to hang out.

"She likes to keep her circle small, and only surrounds herself with people who she can trust."

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Delevingne, seen here on a night out with Swift, has 'no plans' to see Lively.

Delevingne, 32, has been friends with Swift, 35, since they first met at the 2013 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Two years later she starred in her celebrity-packed music video for Bad Blood alongside Lively, who she does not follow on Instagram.

The pair were last pictured together on a night out with Swift at Emilio's Ballato in Manhattan in September 2023.

A source continued: "Cara does not like to be involved in any drama, and she is very supportive of her friends.

"She considers Taylor to be one of her closest friends and she does not approve of the way that the events of the past several months have unfolded."

Sophie's Choice

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

'Game of Thrones' actress Turner has previously lauded Swift in an interview.

Game of Thrones star Turner, 29, once publicly praised Lively for speaking candidly about pregnancy, but has not hesitated to cut ties.

However, speaking last summer about Swift, Turner made no secret of her admiration for the Love Story hitmaker, making her decision to align herself with the singer less surprising.

She said: "Taylor was an absolute hero to me this year. I've never been more grateful to anyone than I am for her because she took my children and me, and provided us with a home and a safe space. She really has a heart of gold."

The Gossip Girl star Lively is accused of coercing Swift into publicly siding with her against Baldoni by threatening to leak years' worth of their private text exchanges, according to a recent court letter from his legal team. Lively's lawyer has denied this claim.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Lively's A-list friends are deserting her since the star's fall out with Swift.

The story started when Lively accused her It Ends with Us co-star Baldoni, 41, of sexual harassment and fostering a toxic work environment in a shock lawsuit filed on New Years Eve 2024.

It dropped the same day Baldoni initiated a $250 million libel suit against the New York Times for its bombshell report on an earlier complaint made by Lively.

Baldoni later retaliated with a blistering $400 million countersuit against the actress and her husband Ryan Reynolds, 48, among others, accusing them of attempting to tarnish his reputation and claiming she used her bond with "mega celebrity friend" Swift to take control of the film, which he also directed.

All parties have denied the allegations against them.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Justin Baldoni launched a blistering $400million lawsuit against Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds.

Contained in his filing were screenshots of texts messages, including one exchange in which Lively appears to refer to herself as Game of Thrones character Khaleesi, and to Swift as one of her "dragons".

He also claims that Swift was present at a meeting, convened by Lively at her New York penthouse to discuss script changes.

Sources close to Swift insist the singer had no knowledge of the meeting and simply turned up to find it still underway.

