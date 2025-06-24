EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian 'So Fed Up' With Her Ex Kanye West's Nudity-Mad Wife Bianca Censori Copying Her She's 'Plotting Copyright Legal Action'

A source close to the reality star said: "Kim's been disturbed for ages by how far Bianca’s willing to go for attention and how close it is to her own looks and social media posts.

"She thinks it's gone way beyond flattery now – it's obsession and copyright infringement in her book."

Kardashian's rage comes as Censori, 30, continues to make waves with her increasingly provocative public appearances and her unapologetic imitation of her husband's reality TV star ex's image.

Since marrying West just weeks after his divorce from Kardashian was finalized in 2022, Censori – who previously worked for West’s fashion brand Yeezy – has dramatically transformed her appearance and fashion choices, often appearing in outfits eerily similar to Kardashian's most iconic looks.

Last week, Censori reignited comparisons to Kardashian by posting a string of racy photos to Instagram.

One image showed her clad in a nude bodysuit and fishnet tights, echoing a 2023 look Kardashian wore to promote a luxury jewelry collaboration. Another featured her wearing a flowing dark wig, mirroring Kardashian’s signature long raven hair.