EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian 'So Fed Up' With Her Ex Kanye West's Nudity-Mad Wife Bianca Censori Copying Her She's 'Plotting Copyright Legal Action'
Kim Kardashian has had enough of her ex Kanye West's flesh-flashing lookalike wife.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 44-year-old business mogul is reportedly losing patience with Bianca Censori’s headline-grabbing behavior as it is "copying her every move."
And the insider says it's wound her up so much she wants to take legal action against her fellow curvy brunette model.
Kim 2.0
A source close to the reality star said: "Kim's been disturbed for ages by how far Bianca’s willing to go for attention and how close it is to her own looks and social media posts.
"She thinks it's gone way beyond flattery now – it's obsession and copyright infringement in her book."
Kardashian's rage comes as Censori, 30, continues to make waves with her increasingly provocative public appearances and her unapologetic imitation of her husband's reality TV star ex's image.
Since marrying West just weeks after his divorce from Kardashian was finalized in 2022, Censori – who previously worked for West’s fashion brand Yeezy – has dramatically transformed her appearance and fashion choices, often appearing in outfits eerily similar to Kardashian's most iconic looks.
Last week, Censori reignited comparisons to Kardashian by posting a string of racy photos to Instagram.
One image showed her clad in a nude bodysuit and fishnet tights, echoing a 2023 look Kardashian wore to promote a luxury jewelry collaboration. Another featured her wearing a flowing dark wig, mirroring Kardashian’s signature long raven hair.
Naked Stunt
Though she has publicly remained silent, sources say mother-of-four Kim is growing increasingly uncomfortable with what she views as Censori's "calculated mimicry."
A source close to Kardashian added: ‘At first, Kim gave her the benefit of the doubt. She even felt some sympathy, knowing what it’s like dealing with Kanye behind the scenes.
"But now she’s seeing Bianca's behavior in a very different light – as creepy, calculated and, frankly, desperate."
While Kardashian has long navigated the public fallout of her marriage to West – including his erratic social media behavior, anti-Semitic remarks and controversial statements about women – she has attempted to maintain a working co-parenting relationship for the sake of their children North, 11, Saint, nine, Chicago, seven, and Psalm, six.
But concerns have intensified after a series of unsettling stunts by West and Censori.
At the Grammy Awards earlier this year, West instructed Censori to drop her fur coat on the red carpet, revealing a nearly see-through mesh mini-dress beneath.
The moment raised further questions about whether Censori is exercising autonomy or is simply a puppet for West.
"It feels like Bianca is being used as a prop in Kanye's twisted performance art," a source close to Kardashian said – adding: "But even worse, she seems all-in on the act."
Insiders suggest Kardashian initially brushed off Censori's copycat tendencies as a phase.
"Kim was flattered at first – she thought it was a weird kind of homage," the source said. "She figured it was Kanye pulling the strings and didn't take it personally."
Legal Threat
But as months pass and the imitation becomes more extreme, Kardashian is reportedly reconsidering Censori's motives.
"She's started to worry that Bianca is actively trying to step into her shoes – both publicly and privately," the source said. "She's not just dressing like her. She's positioning herself as a new and improved Kim. That's where it crosses the line, and Kim thinks it is taking away from her brand and profits as fans can't tell the difference between them online now."
According to the same source, Kardashian has even considered legal action against Censori.
"Shes thought about sending a cease and desist to her, and is still mulling it," they said. "Any other brand that copied her this closely would get one, and Censori is a brand of sorts.
"But her team is cautioning against it strongly as they say the last thing she needs is a court fight with Kanye."