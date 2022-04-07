Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Move To Block Blac Chyna From Showing Videos To Jury
Kim Kardashian along with Kylie, Kris, and Khloé, are demanding unaired reality show footage not be shown to the jury in the upcoming trial with Blac Chyna — arguing reality television isn’t real.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, the Kardashian/Jenner family is moving to block Chyna from playing unaired clips from her show Rob & Chyna along with certain scenes from Keeping Up with the Kardashians.
Chyna is set to face off with the famous family next week in court. She is suing her ex-fiancée Rob for posting explicit photos of her online without her consent.
She is also taking on his mom and sisters accusing them of spreading lies that she abused Rob. Chyna says they told E! execs the alleged falsehoods because they wanted her show Rob & Chyna canceled.
Things got so nasty, Chyna claims certain family members threatened to stop shooting Keeping Up with the Kardashians unless their demands were met.
Rob & Chyna ended up being axed despite Chyna’s claim she was already told it was green-lit for a second season. She believes the family caused her to lose out on her $1 million paycheck for the season plus future work.
She believes the family should cough up around $300 million in damages. The Kardashian/Jenner family denies they messed with her career and argue she is doing just fine making money on OnlyFans.
The two sides are preparing for war in court. In their new motion, the family reveals Chyna had told them she plans to use unaired footage from Rob & Chyna and clips from KUWTK.
Chyna allegedly planned to use clips shot for her show to “counterclaims by other individuals that” she was drunk on December 14, 2016. That is the night Rob claimed she attacked him with an iPhone cord. She denied ever assaulting him.
She also plans to use footage shot showing Chyna moving out of the home she shared with Rob — to prove that there was no domestic disturbance on December 14.
Further, Chyna plans to use footage of Rob taken at the dentist on December 16 to show he had no injuries from an alleged assault.
The Kardashian/Jenner family argues the videos should not be shown in court. “Put plainly, this is a trial, not a television screening,” their attorney writes.
“The relevant witnesses are all on [Chyna’s] trial witness list, and the jury should hear first-hand accounts of the events in question rather than be subject to unauthenticated, edited footage” shot by reality show producers.
“Reality TV is fundamentally TV, not reality.” the reality star family’s attorney adds. “Anything said or done on-screen does not necessarily reflect the actors’ true feelings, intentions, or desires, and statements about Defendants’ various states of mind on camera offer no probative value.”
The judge has yet to rule on the videos being shown. As Radar first reported, the Kardashian/Jenner family is also trying to block any conversation about their wealth during the trial.