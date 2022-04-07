Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Move To Block Blac Chyna From Showing Videos To Jury

Kim Kardashian along with Kylie, Kris, and Khloé, are demanding unaired reality show footage not be shown to the jury in the upcoming trial with Blac Chyna — arguing reality television isn’t real.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, the Kardashian/Jenner family is moving to block Chyna from playing unaired clips from her show Rob & Chyna along with certain scenes from Keeping Up with the Kardashians.