EXCLUSIVE: The Real Reason Behind Brad Pitt's 'Mid-Life Crisis' Wardrobe — And It's All To Do With One Young Hollywood A-Lister
Brad Pitt has sent tongues wagging and trolls snarling with his zany new "mid-life crisis" wardrobe choices – but he doesn't seem bothered by the chatter.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that when asked about the sudden shift in his style, the 61-year-old declared: "I'm just having fun with it. Why not?"
But we can reveal it has nothing to do with him – and everything to do with his desire to look as good as one of Hollywood's youngest and most successful leading men.
Huge Change
Pitt, long known for his understated, all-American look, has surprised fans and fashion insiders alike by swapping his trademark monochrome basics for a new parade of patchwork, tie-dye and crushed velvet.
And we can reveal the bold change in style is the result of a new collaboration with Taylor McNeill – the New York-based stylist best known for shaping the flamboyant red carpet image of 29-year-old Timothée Chalamet.
Sources say the shift is no coincidence.
Pitt, who still works with longtime stylist George Cortina, has quietly added McNeill to his team as he prepares to promote his upcoming $300million film F1: The Movie.
McNeill, who has worked with Vogue, Vanity Fair and stars including Lorde and Kendrick Lamar, has a proven track record for creating viral fashion moments – and bringing in serious brand value in the process.
Leading Man
"Brad's always had a classic, understated style," a fashion insider told us. |But this sudden change clearly shows her influence – it's a deliberate move to grab attention and stay relevant with a younger crowd."
The transformation has not gone unnoticed.
For the summer issue of GQ, Pitt was photographed in a suede Louis Vuitton boiler suit and Saint Laurent leather waders smeared with dirt – a look more fashion fantasy than function to say the least.
Though the shoot nodded to his role as a racecar driver in F1, his real-life press tour has also taken a sharp turn.
At a recent event, Pitt sported a blue crushed velvet jacket with jeans.
Another appearance saw him pair a burgundy sweater with bright orange trousers.
While some fans applaud the risk-taking, others see it as trying too hard.
"He looks like he’s raided Chalamet's closet," said one British menswear stylist. "Brad has such strong, conventional good looks – biker jackets, jeans, white tees. That worked for him. This new vibe feels forced, like a costume."
New Love
Still, industry insiders believe the actor is simply responding to a broader shift in menswear.
Esquire’s style director Johnny Davies described it as a classic case of what he called 'Daniel Craig Syndrome.'
"Pitt and Craig were both admired for their looks in their prime," Davies said. "But as they've aged, they've leaned into style to stay culturally relevant. It's not necessarily a crisis – it's strategy."
Chalamet’s own rise from indie darling to fashion icon has been widely credited to McNeill's styling, particularly during press tours for Dune and A Complete Unknown.
Her ability to mix high fashion with social media-ready flair has made her a sought-after name among image-conscious stars.
"Brad's adopting the same strategy now," a Hollywood insider said. "It's not really about his age, but about staying visible.
"With a blockbuster film to promote, he needs the buzz – and thanks largely to his clothes he's definitely getting it."
Whether Pitt's sartorial pivot is a stroke of reinvention or a stumble into trend-chasing remains to be seen.
But as Davies put it: "At least he looks like he's enjoying himself."