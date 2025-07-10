Scheana Shay's Unfollows: The Real Drama Behind the Scenes of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ — As Bravo Star Admits Husband Brock Davies Cheated on Her During Pregnancy
Scrappy Scheana Shay's onscreen drama on Vanderpump Rules was nothing compared to her good as gold feuds with costars when the camera stopped rolling. RadarOnline.com breaks down her most surprising and riveting behind-the-scenes moments with her castmates as season 12 of VPR is gearing up with a brand new cast.
Shay, 40, appeared on all 11 seasons of the Bravo hit starting in 2013. While she was initially a waitress at Lisa Vanderpump's SUR Restaurant & Lounge, fans watched as she aspired to achieve a singing career while later becoming a wife and mother. She gave birth to daughter Summer Moon in 2021 and married the little girl's father, Brock Davies, the following year.
Scheana Shay Unfollowed James Kennedy
While the longtime cast of Vanderpump Rules saw their time on the show finally come to an end after 2024's season 11, Shay continued to have various fallouts with her former costars.
After James Kennedy posted a photo with vile misogynists and accused rapists Andrew and Tristan Tate in March 2025, Shay hit the unfollow button on the DJ.
However, the Apples singer spilled that the timing was merely a coincidence and that she wanted to do it in December 2024 following Kennedy's domestic violence arrest after an argument with now-ex-girlfriend Ally Lewber over his drinking. No charges were ultimately filed against the party hound.
“At the time, Ally was not ready to unfollow him, and so I just followed suit. I didn’t want to do anything where we all start unfollowing him. I knew everything that happened the night of his arrest. She told me the whole story,” Shay explained to listeners on her Scheananigans podcast.
While she kept following at the time, Shay proudly declared: "He is on mute. I’m not liking his s---. I’m not commenting on his s-- I don’t want to see any of it."
Shay dished she decided to unfollow him once Lewber did. "I was like, ‘If you’re doing it, I’m doing it. I don’t want to follow him anymore because the following looks like I’m supporting him.'”
Scheana Shay and Ariana Maddix's Friendship Went South
Shay was such close friends with Ariana Madix that she was one of the first cast members to rush to her side when news broke that longtime boyfriend Tom Sandoval had a steamy affair behind her back with Raquel Leviss in March 2023.
Despite Scandoval, Shay mourned the loss of the TomTom club owner's camaraderie during Season 11.
“I just am hurting still. Why can I never have one moment where it can be about me? I am hurt,” she confessed to costar Lala Kent. “I lost a very, very dear friend. I am struggling with that. But I am not allowed to feel anything because it is only about Ariana. I am tired.”
The season saw Shay and Maddix no longer be the pals they once were, although the Viva Verano Lashes founder blabbed that they had an accidental reunion while appearing on a podcast in April 2025.
"I was actually with Ariana last night. We had a mutual friend's birthday, so we spent the most time we've spent together in a while," Shay shared.
Madix dished during a May 2025 talk show appearance that her friendship with Shay "is not where it was" before season 11 of Vanderpump Rules.
Scheana Shay Feels 'Trauma' From Lisa Vanderpump
Shay and her former boss drifted apart in a major way after Vanderpump Rules Season 11.
“I don’t talk to her too often. She usually calls when she needs something," Shay snarked about the restaurateur during an April 2025 podcast appearance. “That was recent when I talked to her. She had a question about a friend of mine on another show of hers, and that was pretty much it.”
The following month, the California native spilled that she felt traumatized when getting phone calls from the Vanderpump à Paris owner.
“I literally have a trauma response when she calls me,” Shay heartbreakingly revealed during a May episode of her Scheananigans podcast. “It’s always something. It was [always] like, what I do wrong, or what could I do for her?"
Brock Davis Cheated on Scheana Shay During Her Pregnancy
Shay dropped the huge bombshell that Davies cheated on her while she was pregnant with their daughter in 2021, making the revelation in an excerpt from her memoir, My Good Side, in July 2025.
The reality star wrote her husband didn't reveal his wayward ways until Scandoval broke in 2023.
“As I sat there, feeling completely sick to my stomach, he admitted that — at the time — he was scared about being a father again, specifically about whether he even deserved to be, and he chose to deal with it by sleeping with someone else,” she divulged. “I use the word ‘chose’ because it was very much a conscious decision. No one twisted his arm or dragged him into bed.”
Despite Davies' selfish, wayward ways, the duo still remain married.