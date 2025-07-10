Scheana Shay's Unfollows: The Real Drama Behind the Scenes of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ — As Bravo Star Admits Husband Brock Davies Cheated on Her During Pregnancy

While the longtime cast of Vanderpump Rules saw their time on the show finally come to an end after 2024's season 11, Shay continued to have various fallouts with her former costars.

After James Kennedy posted a photo with vile misogynists and accused rapists Andrew and Tristan Tate in March 2025, Shay hit the unfollow button on the DJ.

However, the Apples singer spilled that the timing was merely a coincidence and that she wanted to do it in December 2024 following Kennedy's domestic violence arrest after an argument with now-ex-girlfriend Ally Lewber over his drinking. No charges were ultimately filed against the party hound.

“At the time, Ally was not ready to unfollow him, and so I just followed suit. I didn’t want to do anything where we all start unfollowing him. I knew everything that happened the night of his arrest. She told me the whole story,” Shay explained to listeners on her Scheananigans podcast.

While she kept following at the time, Shay proudly declared: "He is on mute. I’m not liking his s---. I’m not commenting on his s-- I don’t want to see any of it."

Shay dished she decided to unfollow him once Lewber did. "I was like, ‘If you’re doing it, I’m doing it. I don’t want to follow him anymore because the following looks like I’m supporting him.'”