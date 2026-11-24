Meghan Markle's Estranged Sister Samantha Calls Dad Thomas Markle Sr.'s Abuse Scandal a 'Witch Hunt' — as She Fears He Won't 'Survive' the Ordeal
Nov. 24 2026, Published 3:25 p.m. ET
Samantha Markle fears her father, Thomas Markle Sr., "won't survive" being jailed for possession of child s----- abuse material and believes there's a "conspiracy" behind it, thanks to her siblings, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 61-year-old blamed her brother, Thomas Markle Jr., and half-sister Meghan Markle for the allegations that led to raids on the former lighting director's longtime storage units, where the sick materials were found.
'It Really Is a Witch Hunt'
"I just don’t think he's going to survive this. It really is a witch hunt," Samantha told journalist Dan Wooten in an interview for his Outspoken Substack on Tuesday, November 24.
Thomas was arrested in Florida on November 6, but released on bond under strict conditions to a senior care center where he had been living.
He was taken back into custody on November 10 for allegedly removing his ankle monitor and was denied further bond. Thomas remains behind bars and has been determined to be mentally competent to stand trial on the vile child p--- charges.
Samantha Markle Believes There's a 'Conspiracy' Between Thomas Jr. and Meghan
Samantha believes there was some sort of setup between her siblings that got her dad in hot water.
"I believe there’s a conspiracy there between my brother and Meghan," she fumed to Wooten.
Thomas Jr. allegedly alerted the FBI and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children in July after claiming he discovered suspected CSAM stashed inside four boxes while clearing out his father's former home in the Philippines.
The disturbing allegations exploded into public view on October 22, when a British tabloid broke the story and published photos of Thomas Jr. posing alongside the boxes of alleged evidence, which he subsequently turned over to Philippine authorities.
Meghan Markle 'Deeply Distressed' Over Allegations
A day later, Meghan claimed she had been aware since 2018 that her dad was an alleged child s------ predator.
"In 2018, a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection. That letter was subsequently shared with me. It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father, and I was given assurances that these were being investigated," the 45-year-old ex-royal shared in an October 23 statement.
Meghan added, "I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed."
The Metropolitan Police confirmed receiving a letter in January 2019 from Thomas Sr.'s first wife, Roslyn Loveless, in which she alleged her ex-husband had told her about traveling to Asia to have s-x with underage girls.
Samantha Markle Raised Concerns About Chain of Custody of Alleged CSAM Material
After the story broke, Samantha went to Wooten to question the chain of custody of the alleged abuse materials and claimed that Thomas Jr. was out to ruin his father after being financially cut off.
"I haven't seen any proof that that came from my dad's devices. My dad was in a rehabilitation hospital, and the computers were not in his possession for a couple of years, so anyone could have had them. There's too much room for tampering," she said about the boxes of possessions her brother claimed to have found the materials in.
Samantha further alleged that her brother was "drinking again" and "wants revenge because the money wagon was cut off."
She went on to note that her half-sister had boasted about being a "daddy's girl" and never had anything unkind to say about him until Meghan allegedly cut Thomas Sr. out of her life for staging paparazzi photos just before her royal wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018.
"Meghan bragged about Dad in The Tig, she bragged about him in the UN women's speech, and she's always bragged about him. Everything she wrote about Dad was amazing, so that's not consistent," Samatha griped before asking, "Is this a PR play? Was my brother paid by my sister because she's grasping at straws?"