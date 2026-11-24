After the story broke, Samantha went to Wooten to question the chain of custody of the alleged abuse materials and claimed that Thomas Jr. was out to ruin his father after being financially cut off.

"I haven't seen any proof that that came from my dad's devices. My dad was in a rehabilitation hospital, and the computers were not in his possession for a couple of years, so anyone could have had them. There's too much room for tampering," she said about the boxes of possessions her brother claimed to have found the materials in.

Samantha further alleged that her brother was "drinking again" and "wants revenge because the money wagon was cut off."

She went on to note that her half-sister had boasted about being a "daddy's girl" and never had anything unkind to say about him until Meghan allegedly cut Thomas Sr. out of her life for staging paparazzi photos just before her royal wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018.

"Meghan bragged about Dad in The Tig, she bragged about him in the UN women's speech, and she's always bragged about him. Everything she wrote about Dad was amazing, so that's not consistent," Samatha griped before asking, "Is this a PR play? Was my brother paid by my sister because she's grasping at straws?"