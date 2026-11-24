'I Know Your Spirit Will Soar': Inside Jackie Kennedy's Last Emotional Letter to Son JFK. Jr — 5 Years Before His Tragic Plane Crash
Nov. 24 2026, Published 3:18 p.m. ET
Jackie Kennedy Onassis heaped praise on her son, John F. Kennedy Jr., and assured him of her endless love for him in her final letter to him before her death in 1994.
Ahead of the 27th anniversary of JFK Jr.'s death, RadarOnline.com revisits what his mother told him in that emotional message.
'My Darling John'
On May 19, 1994, Jackie passed away after a battle with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma that eventually spread to her liver, brain and spinal cord.
Prior to her death – years before JFK Jr. himself died in a tragic plane crash, along with his wife, Carolyn Bessette, and sister-in-law, Lauren Bessette – Jackie sent her son a heartfelt letter that said she hoped he would "always remember" his late father's and her "love" for him.
She began the note, "My darling John," then went on to reminisce about fond memories of his childhood.
"Do you remember how your father was a dreadful tease and would get you very angry by mussing up your hair after I had brushed it?" she penned. "You would get very indignant, put your tiny hands on your hips and stick your tongue out."
'I Know Your Spirit Will Soar'
Reminding him of their never-ending love for him, Jackie said her son should "let it surround" him in "times of trouble."
"And when I leave this Earth, I know you will still be aware of my love around you, filling the air, telling you that I am still by your side," she added. "I know your spirit will soar, inspiring and helping those less fortunate than you."
In a somber excerpt of the letter, she touched on the "tremendous pressure" he must feel being a part of the Kennedy family and the "place in history" that would leave him.
However, she had high hopes for his life.
"A wonderful future lies ahead of you, a bright and shining path that you must take," she said.
'You Can Always Turn to Caroline'
Jackie also advised her son to lean on his sister, Caroline Kennedy, for support.
"Any time you need advice or a trusted friend, you can always turn to Caroline. She is your soulmate," she wrote. "No matter what you choose to do in life, I simply ask that you and Caroline continue to make me and the Kennedy family proud."
She urged him not to let "anything come between" their brother-sister bond.
"You are the best son any mother could ever wish for. And being your mother was the best thing I have ever done. Goodbye, my dear boy," she concluded.
JFK Jr.'s Reaction to His Mother's Letter
According to a source, JFK Jr. was extremely moved by Jackie's final words of affection and advice.
"John told me that when he read this letter five days after his mother died, he broke down in tears," the source told Radar.
"One corner of the first page is still crumpled where he clenched it with his hand in his overwhelming grief," continued the source. "John and his mom had an extraordinary mother-son relationship, and her passing was the biggest tragedy of his life. That’s why her last letter was so precious to him. It was a link to his lost mother."
Nearly five years later, JFK Jr. died in an accident while flying a plane over the Atlantic Ocean, just off Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts. His wife and sister-in-law also passed away.