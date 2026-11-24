On May 19, 1994, Jackie passed away after a battle with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma that eventually spread to her liver, brain and spinal cord.

Prior to her death – years before JFK Jr. himself died in a tragic plane crash, along with his wife, Carolyn Bessette, and sister-in-law, Lauren Bessette – Jackie sent her son a heartfelt letter that said she hoped he would "always remember" his late father's and her "love" for him.

She began the note, "My darling John," then went on to reminisce about fond memories of his childhood.

"Do you remember how your father was a dreadful tease and would get you very angry by mussing up your hair after I had brushed it?" she penned. "You would get very indignant, put your tiny hands on your hips and stick your tongue out."