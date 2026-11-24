Tucker Carlson Accuses Jared Kushner of Exploiting Diplomatic Role for Personal Gain — as He Brands Trump's Son-in-Law a 'Bad Faith Negotiator'
Nov. 24 2026, Published 3:05 p.m. ET
Tucker Carlson has slammed Jared Kushner, accusing Donald Trump's son-in-law of using his role as a diplomatic negotiator to financially benefit himself, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Ivanka Trump's husband was officially appointed as a "special envoy for peace" by the president and has been entrusted to be a key intermediary in negotiations regarding the Gaza war and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Jared Kushner Is a 'Bad-Faith' Negotiator
Kushner has faced scrutiny for his international investments and involvement in U.S. foreign policy in the past.
Democrats have raised concerns about his leadership of investment firm Affinity Partners, which manages more than $6billion in assets, including substantial investments from foreign entities, while simultaneously participating in diplomatic efforts involving the Middle East, Gaza, Iran and Russia's war against Ukraine.
Former Trump ally Carlson slammed Kushner's seemingly self-serving interests, calling him America's chief, and maybe only, diplomat to do personal business in the middle of two wars.
"If there's ever a crime like that's been committed in the history of the country, it's that," Carlson said during an interview with Cenk Uygur, co-creator of The Young Turks. "It not only is corrupt in that he's using his public duties for personal enrichment, but it's also sort of scr--ing the country because those wars haven't ended.
"And one of the reasons they haven't ended is because he's been a bad-faith negotiator," he claimed.
Democrats Plan to Investigate Jared Kushner's Business Dealings
As Radar has reported, Democrats are planning to investigate the Trump family's financial transactions, business relationships and potential conflicts of interest.
Rep. Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, specifically questioned whether financial benefits connected to Kushner's business relationships could represent improper rewards for government decisions.
Last week, The Atlantic reported that Affinity Partners made a $32million investment in Arxis, a Connecticut-based defense contractor producing components for American fighter jets, submarines, and other military equipment.
That followed CNN's report in October that Affinity is also the largest shareholder in an Israeli financial company with investments in nine Israeli defense contractors.
Kushner dismissed that report as "misleading," while Garcia's accusations have not been established as wrongdoing.
Jared Kusher Faces New Lawsuit From Watchdog Group
However, Kushner faces new scrutiny from a public watchdog group known as Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, or CREW, which has filed a federal lawsuit accusing Kushner of "exercising significant government power" without the approval of Congress.
During Trump's first administration, Kushner served as a formal senior adviser and submitted financial disclosures despite receiving no salary. His current arrangement has again placed him at the center of major international negotiations, only this time, allegedly without the same public transparency.
The lawsuit now asks a federal judge to determine whether Kushner's diplomatic influence violates constitutional safeguards.
If CREW succeeds, Kushner could be barred from continuing his current diplomatic activities unless the administration complies with the applicable appointment and disclosure requirements.
Donald Trumps Stand by His Son-in-Law
The Trump administration has rejected the allegations, maintaining Kushner is a private citizen volunteering his diplomatic services at the president's request.
White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly insisted his business activities are separate from his government-related work.
Kushner's attorney, Chad Mizelle, also dismissed the lawsuit as "without merit," arguing the watchdog lacks legal standing to bring the case.
Mizelle maintained that government and outside ethics attorneys had reviewed Kushner's arrangements and determined they complied with applicable requirements.