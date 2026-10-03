Jared Kushner Slams CNN for 'Deeply Misleading' Report Linking His Peace Work to Israeli Defense Investments
Oct. 3 2026, Published 11:20 a.m. ET
Jared Kushner pushed back against a CNN investigation examining the overlap between his Middle East diplomacy and his private investments, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The president's son-in-law accused the network of presenting a "deeply misleading" account of his work as he continues his peace efforts in Gaza.
Jared Kushner Fires Back
"CNN published a deeply misleading story and headline suggesting that my diplomatic work in the Middle East somehow benefited investments in Israeli defense companies," Kushner wrote on X.
"But CNN's own reporting says otherwise. Buried behind a paywall, it acknowledges: 'CNN found no indication that Kushner's actions as a diplomat directly affected the investments reviewed,'" he continued.
The CNN report, published October 1, examined Kushner's role as a key negotiator in the Gaza conflict alongside his ownership of Affinity Partners, the private equity firm he founded.
"Misleading stories will not distract me from the work President [Donald] Trump asked me to do: help end wars, bring people together and pursue peace," Kushner later wrote. "That work is too important."
Affinity's Israeli Investment
CNN reported that Affinity is the largest shareholder in Phoenix Financial, an Israeli financial services company whose investments include at least $456 million across nine companies that supply equipment and weapons to the Israeli military.
Affinity does not directly own shares in those nine companies.
CNN also said it found no evidence that Kushner's diplomatic activities influenced Phoenix's investment decisions.
A Major Financial Return
The firm sold roughly one-quarter of its Phoenix stake in July for more than $340 million, making a return of more than five times its initial investment.
"Phoenix is not a defense company. It is one of Israel's largest publicly traded financial institutions, highly regulated and managing approximately $220 billion across thousands of investments," Kushner wrote, comparing the company to Vanguard or Fidelity.
He added, "It manages the retirement savings of millions of Israelis. The savers don't choose the individual investments, and neither do I. I have no role in deciding what Phoenix buys or sells."
"Affinity is an SEC-registered investment firm. Our investment in Phoenix is public and dates to before President Trump was re-elected and before I returned to public service. Affinity does not own the defense companies highlighted in CNN's story," Kushner shared.
Jared Kushner Slams 'Provocative Headline'
Kushner also took aim at the framing of CNN's report.
"Those facts make for a less provocative headline, but a much more accurate story," he wrote.
Kushner previously served as a senior White House adviser during Trump's first term before founding Affinity Partners.
The founder is married to Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump.