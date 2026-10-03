Jared Kushner Slams CNN for 'Deeply Misleading' Report Linking His Peace Work to Israeli Defense Investments

"CNN published a deeply misleading story and headline suggesting that my diplomatic work in the Middle East somehow benefited investments in Israeli defense companies," Kushner wrote on X.

"But CNN's own reporting says otherwise. Buried behind a paywall, it acknowledges: 'CNN found no indication that Kushner's actions as a diplomat directly affected the investments reviewed,'" he continued.

The CNN report, published October 1, examined Kushner's role as a key negotiator in the Gaza conflict alongside his ownership of Affinity Partners, the private equity firm he founded.

"Misleading stories will not distract me from the work President [Donald] Trump asked me to do: help end wars, bring people together and pursue peace," Kushner later wrote. "That work is too important."