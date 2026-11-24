Responding to a Chinese post detailing the relationship between Elon and his mentor, Oracle founder Larry Ellison, Maye took issue with the X user's claim that Tesla shares fell after her son smoked weed on The Joe Rogan Experience.

"Can you please correct this line, 'Then he smoked marijuana on Joe Rogan's show.' A correction," Maye wrote.

"Elon was given a cigarette. He didn't know how to hold it. He took a puff and pulled a weird face because it was nasty. He did not inhale," she explained.

She then called out those who described the incident as Musk smoking marijuana, accusing them of being "stupid or dishonest" for using that characterization.

However, a Community Note attached to her post challenged her account, stating, "Elon was offered and puffed on a joint of marijuana mixed with tobacco (described as such by Rogan); he later said he has no idea how to smoke a joint."

The note added that reports from the time and Musk himself described the incident as smoking marijuana or weed.