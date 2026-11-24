Elon Musk's Mom Mercilessly Mocked After She Claims Billionaire Son Didn't Smoke on Joe Rogan's Show: 'He's 55 Years Old!'
Nov. 24 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
Elon Musk's mother, Maye Musk, is facing online backlash after rushing to defend her billionaire son over his infamous 2018 appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a post on X on Sunday, November 22, the 78-year-old insisted that Elon, now 55, never actually smoked marijuana during the widely publicized interview.
'He Did Not Inhale'
Responding to a Chinese post detailing the relationship between Elon and his mentor, Oracle founder Larry Ellison, Maye took issue with the X user's claim that Tesla shares fell after her son smoked weed on The Joe Rogan Experience.
"Can you please correct this line, 'Then he smoked marijuana on Joe Rogan's show.' A correction," Maye wrote.
"Elon was given a cigarette. He didn't know how to hold it. He took a puff and pulled a weird face because it was nasty. He did not inhale," she explained.
She then called out those who described the incident as Musk smoking marijuana, accusing them of being "stupid or dishonest" for using that characterization.
However, a Community Note attached to her post challenged her account, stating, "Elon was offered and puffed on a joint of marijuana mixed with tobacco (described as such by Rogan); he later said he has no idea how to smoke a joint."
The note added that reports from the time and Musk himself described the incident as smoking marijuana or weed.
Elon Musk's Infamous Joe Rogan Appearance
The controversy dates back to September 6, 2018, when Musk appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience for a roughly two-and-a-half-hour conversation that covered artificial intelligence, electric planes, fossil fuels, and his business ventures.
During the interview, Rogan showed Musk a joint containing marijuana mixed with tobacco, prompting the Tesla founder to ask, "Is that a joint or is it a cigar?"
After Rogan explained what was inside, Musk asked, "I mean, it's legal, right?" before accepting the joint and taking a puff. The Tesla CEO later acknowledged that he "almost never" smoked marijuana, adding that he did not find it particularly good for productivity.
He also discussed his plans for a supersonic vertical takeoff and landing electric plane, explaining that the project was not an immediate priority compared with electric cars, solar energy and stationary energy storage.
Critics Go Off: 'Elon Is 55 Years Old!'
Musk later glanced at his phone during the podcast and revealed that friends were already reacting to the footage.
"I'm getting text messages from friends saying, 'What the h-ll are you doing smoking weed?'" he said.
Rather than settling the debate, Maye's defense prompted critics to question why she was publicly explaining the details of her adult son's podcast appearance nearly eight years later.
"Good Lord, Maye. Elon is 55 years old, a father, and the richest man in the world. I don't think he needs 'mommy' explaining his adult choices anymore," one user wrote.
"Awwwww. Elon’s mother is defending her 55-year-old wittle boy. How disgusting," another said.
"Maye, your son got caught puffing a joint in 4K, and you're out here defending him like the camera needs glasses," a commentator joked.
Maye Musk Gets Apology
The original poster issued an apology to Maya: "Thank you, Maye, and I'm sorry for the confusion. It was my poor choice of words. The Chinese word I used, 抽, can mean both 'take a puff' and 'smoke,' so in English it came out as 'smoked marijuana.' What I meant is exactly what you said: Rogan handed Elon a joint; he took one puff and didn't inhale. As Elon said himself, anyone watching could tell he had no idea how to smoke pot. That's the point of the story too: Larry was angry that the media turned one puff into proof Elon was an idiot. The post is too old to edit now, so I'll add this correction right below it."
Maye's latest intervention has reopened an old debate about the billionaire's appearance, with critics focusing less on whether he inhaled and more on why his mother felt compelled to clarify the moment.
While Maye maintains that her son did not inhale the marijuana cigarette, the original footage shows Rogan handing Musk a joint containing marijuana mixed with tobacco before he takes a puff.
Musk himself previously described the incident as smoking weed, while contemporary news coverage widely reported it as such.
The distinction between taking a puff and inhaling has now become the latest point of contention surrounding one of Musk's most memorable podcast appearances.