'More Grifting': Melania Trump Faces Intense Backlash For Selling $150 Digital Photos of Herself
Nov. 24 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET
Melania Trump is raising eyebrows with her latest money-making venture, selling an exclusive collection of artistic photographs of herself for $150, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 56-year-old first lady announced the "PhotoArchival Digital Edition, an exclusive collection of digital photographs by internationally acclaimed fashion photographer Ellen von Unwerth, to coincide with the launch of Prime Video's Melania: The Series.
Melania Trump Selling $150 Photos of Herself
Melania announced the launch from her personal Instagram page, not FLOTUS's, on Sunday, November 22, two days after her two-part docuseries premiered on Prime Video.
The post went on to proclaim: "The collection presents a visual portrait of Mrs. Trump, showcasing von Unwerth’s distinctive artistry" while describing the docuseries, made up of material filmed but not used in January's theatrical release, Melania, the documentary about her activity during the 20 days leading up to Donald Trump's second presidential inauguration.
At the bottom of the announcement was the message, "PhotoArchival Digital Edition is available for $150.00 beginning on Saturday, November 21, 2026, exclusively on MelaniaTrump.com," which some critics called a "grift."
Critics Rip Melania Trump Charging $150 for Digital Photos
"You expect us to buy some lame photos when we can barely afford food? Ma’am, please open your heart," one user wrote.
"More grifting," a second person sneered, while a third snarked, "Trump version: Grand Theft America."
"As a former Trump Family Supporter... F-CK OFF!" a fourth fumed at Melania's apparent money grab, while a fifth hater huffed, "Who is stupid enough to pay $150 for this hag's pics?"
"Anyone who pays for this c-ap should be spayed or neutered," a sixth commenter jeered.
Melania Trump Reveals Secrets to a Happy Marriage With Donald in New Docuseries
In her new docuseries, Melania got candid about why she isn't constantly glued to her husband's side, pushing back against speculation that her frequent absences from the Don's public appearances are a sign their marriage is on the rocks.
The Slovenian native revealed she took a page from her parents' love story, crediting Viktor and Amalija Knavs' 56-year marriage – which lasted until her mother's death at age 78 in 2024 – with teaching her the secrets to a lasting union.
"You cannot spend (time) non-stop with that person," she shared. "I think solitude is very important."
Melania continued about her somewhat hands-off approach to marriage, "You need to let that person be who they are, and enjoy what they do, and not to be that they are overwhelmed with you and nagging all the time."
Melania Trump Shares Her Dating Advice to Son Barron in New Docuseries
Melania also made rare comments in the docuseries about her and Donald's only child, 20-year-old son Barron, and how he should handle dating.
"I always say, like, you know, it’s a dangerous world out there, and be careful," she confessed to director Brett Ratner after he revealed, "What I'm hearing from my friends’ daughters is that they're in love with Barron. They're saying they want to go to NYU just so they can be close to Barron."
Melania added about her relationship with her son, "We have very open communication regarding life. I will always be there for him. I am, and I will always be. And he knows that he’s my priority, and he will always be my priority."