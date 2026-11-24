In her new docuseries, Melania got candid about why she isn't constantly glued to her husband's side, pushing back against speculation that her frequent absences from the Don's public appearances are a sign their marriage is on the rocks.

The Slovenian native revealed she took a page from her parents' love story, crediting Viktor and Amalija Knavs' 56-year marriage – which lasted until her mother's death at age 78 in 2024 – with teaching her the secrets to a lasting union.

"You cannot spend (time) non-stop with that person," she shared. "I think solitude is very important."

Melania continued about her somewhat hands-off approach to marriage, "You need to let that person be who they are, and enjoy what they do, and not to be that they are overwhelmed with you and nagging all the time."