Melania Trump Issues Stark Warning to Son Barron, 20, About Women and Dating: 'It's a Dangerous World Out There'
Nov. 20 2026, Published 5:28 p.m. ET
Melania Trump said she issued a stern dating warning to her son, Barron, after learning that some young women allegedly enrolled at NYU just for a chance to get close to the college student, RadarOnline.com reports.
The 56-year-old first lady spoke about her words of advice in her new Amazon Prime docuseries, featuring previously unseen material shot but not used in Melania's theatrical film documentary that was released in January.
Melania Trump Warned Son Barron to 'Be Careful' About Dating
"What I’m hearing from my friends’ daughters is that they’re in love with Barron. They’re saying they want to go to NYU just so they can be close to Barron,” director Brett Ratner told Melania in the first episode, titled "Family & Trust," which began streaming on Friday, November 20.
"What’s your advice to him about that?" the former Hollywood hotshot wanted to know.
"I always say, like, you know, it’s a dangerous world out there, and be careful," Melania said about the advice she gives her highly private 20-year-old son.
'We Have Very Open Communication Regarding Life'
While Melania doesn't appear to keep a tight leash on her son's love life, she made it clear she's always ready to offer some motherly guidance.
"Anytime he wants to have my advice or input, I’m here for him," she said, while warning Barron to "be careful" when it comes to dating.
“We have very open communication regarding life. I will always be there for him,” she added. "I am, and I will always be. And he knows that he’s my priority, and he will always be my priority."
Barron Trump Led Controlled Existence While Attending NYC
Barron attended his freshman year of classes at NYU's Stern School of Business from 2024 through 2025, however the first son was no typical coed.
He lived at his family's luxurious three-story penthouse triplex in midtown Manhattan's Trump Tower and commuted 20 minutes to the campus in Greenwich Village.
His movements were closely monitored: a Secret Service detail ferried him in and out of NYU parking garages in darkened SUVs, while plainclothes officers shadowed Barron on campus, making it difficult for anyone to get too close.
Barron Trump Is Back Living in the White House
In an April 2025 Vanity Fair exposé on Barron's sheltered college life, one classmate described the first son's daily movements around campus as "limited."
Another student recalled inviting the towering 6-foot-8 aspiring business mogul to shoot some hoops. Although Barron seemed interested, he allegedly admitted, "he wasn't really allowed to do stuff," with Secret Service agents constantly hovering nearby.
Kaya Walker, the former president of NYU College Republicans, noted, "He’s sort of like an oddity on campus. He goes to class, he goes home."
After playing a key behind-the-scenes role in his father's successful November 2024 White House comeback — including helping Donald tap into the hugely popular "bro-sphere" podcast circuit – Barron traded NYU's Manhattan campus for its Washington, D.C., satellite location for his sophomore year, bringing him closer to his dad's new home at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.