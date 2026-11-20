Melania Trump said she issued a stern dating warning to her son, Barron, after learning that some young women allegedly enrolled at NYU just for a chance to get close to the college student, RadarOnline.com reports. The 56-year-old first lady spoke about her words of advice in her new Amazon Prime docuseries, featuring previously unseen material shot but not used in Melania's theatrical film documentary that was released in January.

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Melania Trump Warned Son Barron to 'Be Careful' About Dating

Source: MEGA Melania said 'it's a dangerous world' in her new docuseries.

"What I’m hearing from my friends’ daughters is that they’re in love with Barron. They’re saying they want to go to NYU just so they can be close to Barron,” director Brett Ratner told Melania in the first episode, titled "Family & Trust," which began streaming on Friday, November 20. "What’s your advice to him about that?" the former Hollywood hotshot wanted to know. "I always say, like, you know, it’s a dangerous world out there, and be careful," Melania said about the advice she gives her highly private 20-year-old son.

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'We Have Very Open Communication Regarding Life'

Source: MEGA Melania Trump said she's always open to giving advice to Barron.

While Melania doesn't appear to keep a tight leash on her son's love life, she made it clear she's always ready to offer some motherly guidance. "Anytime he wants to have my advice or input, I’m here for him," she said, while warning Barron to "be careful" when it comes to dating. “We have very open communication regarding life. I will always be there for him,” she added. "I am, and I will always be. And he knows that he’s my priority, and he will always be my priority."

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Barron Trump Led Controlled Existence While Attending NYC

Source: MEGA Barron Trump was constantly shadowed by Secret Service agents at NYU.

Barron attended his freshman year of classes at NYU's Stern School of Business from 2024 through 2025, however the first son was no typical coed. He lived at his family's luxurious three-story penthouse triplex in midtown Manhattan's Trump Tower and commuted 20 minutes to the campus in Greenwich Village. His movements were closely monitored: a Secret Service detail ferried him in and out of NYU parking garages in darkened SUVs, while plainclothes officers shadowed Barron on campus, making it difficult for anyone to get too close.

Barron Trump Is Back Living in the White House

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Source: MEGA Barron Trump towered over his dad Donald as he took the oath of office in January 2025.