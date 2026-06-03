Inside Barron Trump's Private Life: Prez's Youngest Son 'Didn't See Many Friends' While Attending NYU and 'Had His Own Floor in Trump Tower'
June 3 2026, Published 2:50 p.m. ET
Jill Biden made surprising claims about Barron Trump after a short encounter with his mother, First Lady Melania, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In her new memoir, A View From the East Wing, the former educator wrote about a car ride the two women shared to Donald Trump's inauguration for a second term as president in January 2025, where Biden claimed to have gained rare insight into 20-year-old Barron's highly private life.
Inside Jill Biden's Awkward Car Trip With Melania Trump
Biden wrote that she and Melania's car trip included an escort, Minnesota Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar's husband, John Bessler. She called it "arguably one of the trickiest assignments" in easing the frostiness between herself and The Don's wife, after years of bad blood between the Bidens and the Trumps.
Biden described Bessler as a "quiet, reserved Midwestern guy" who tried to make small talk with the pair to break the tension during the car ride, and he began to pepper Melania with basic questions about her son.
Melania Trump Allegedly Claimed Son Barron 'Didn't See Many Friends'
Melania revealed her son was in school at NYU when quizzed by Bessler, but was "looking out the window, clearly about to point to the clouds as a way of segueing to a neutral topic," according to Biden.
When Bessler asked where Barron lived, Melania responded, "He has a floor in Trump Tower," referring to The Don's New York City high-rise. Biden then wrote that Bessler asked Melania if Barron was "having fun" and alleged that Melania said her son's life was filled mainly with studies.
"He goes to school, attends class, and they bring him back. He doesn’t see many friends at school," the Slovenian native allegedly told Bessler.
When he asked if Barron had "lots of friends," Biden claimed, "Melania kept trying to switch the topic to the weather."
“Yes, he has friends from high school," was the First Lady's brief reply about her son's social set before "noting how cold and windy it had been," Biden asserted.
Jill Biden Dished on Barron Trump's Pet Situation
Biden wrote that she learned about the Trump family pet situation in an awkward way.
"I tried to get with Melania’s weather-only program. I said I felt bad for the military dogs we passed along the route because of the cold," Joe Biden's wife of nearly 49 years claimed.
Bessler asked Melania if she had a dog, and Jill claimed she responded, "No, no, we never had a dog. I asked Barron several times, but he said no, he didn’t want a dog."
Melania Trump Has Kept Son Barron Out of the Public Spotlight
Melania has done her best to be sure Barron has had a private upbringing outside the spotlight despite his father's two terms as president.
The Commander-in-Chief's youngest child was only 10 years old when his dad took the oath of office for the first time in 2017, and the first couple shielded him as best they could from any public interest in the First Son.
Barron was 18 when his dad's second term started, already a student at NYU studying business. He moved from New York to Washington, D.C. when The Don took over the White House again in 2025, transferring his studies to NYU's campus in the nation's capital.