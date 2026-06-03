Inside Barron Trump's Private Life: Prez's Youngest Son 'Didn't See Many Friends' While Attending NYU and 'Had His Own Floor in Trump Tower'

In her new memoir, A View From the East Wing, the former educator wrote about a car ride the two women shared to Donald Trump 's inauguration for a second term as president in January 2025, where Biden claimed to have gained rare insight into 20-year-old Barron's highly private life.

Jill Biden made surprising claims about Barron Trump after a short encounter with his mother, First Lady Melania , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Jill Biden claimed she leared a lot about Barron Trump's private life during a brief car ride with his mom, Melania.

Biden described Bessler as a "quiet, reserved Midwestern guy" who tried to make small talk with the pair to break the tension during the car ride, and he began to pepper Melania with basic questions about her son.

Biden wrote that she and Melania's car trip included an escort, Minnesota Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar's husband, John Bessler. She called it "arguably one of the trickiest assignments" in easing the frostiness between herself and The Don's wife, after years of bad blood between the Bidens and the Trumps.

Melania Trump claimed her son lived on his own floor in Trump Tower while going to NYU.

Melania revealed her son was in school at NYU when quizzed by Bessler, but was "looking out the window, clearly about to point to the clouds as a way of segueing to a neutral topic," according to Biden.

When Bessler asked where Barron lived, Melania responded, "He has a floor in Trump Tower," referring to The Don's New York City high-rise. Biden then wrote that Bessler asked Melania if Barron was "having fun" and alleged that Melania said her son's life was filled mainly with studies.

"He goes to school, attends class, and they bring him back. He doesn’t see many friends at school," the Slovenian native allegedly told Bessler.

When he asked if Barron had "lots of friends," Biden claimed, "Melania kept trying to switch the topic to the weather."

“Yes, he has friends from high school," was the First Lady's brief reply about her son's social set before "noting how cold and windy it had been," Biden asserted.