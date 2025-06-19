EXCLUSIVE: Sally Field's Darkest Secrets As She Heads For 80 — In Her Own Shocking Words… 'I Slept with Director for a Job While His Wife Slept Upstairs'

Field said she had the encounter during a final audition for a role at the director’s home.

He invited her up to his bedroom, where he told her he needed to see her breasts for a nude scene in the film, then said the job was hers.

Field said: "He said, 'But only after I see how you kiss.'"

She submitted to the kiss and later, during filming, he appeared at the door of her hotel room.

Field then allowed him in to have sex with her, even though his wife was staying with him in the hotel suite above.

She said: "I can't unpack it any more than I unpacked it. As far as I was concerned, it was how men behaved, because that's all I ever saw."

The actress opened up about the encounter in a new interview during which she also detailed the stomach-churning abuse she suffered for years at the hands of her stepfather.

Field became a victim of molestation after her mother Margaret divorced her army officer dad Richard in 1950 and married Jock Mahoney, a Hollywood stuntman and actor who played Tarzan in two feature films.

The double Oscar-winner said the abuse began when Mahoney would ask her to walk up and down his body in a flimsy nightgown.

She said: "I walked on his back until he rolled over, commanding me to keep going. One foot in front of the other, up his chest I tiptoed, my nightgown hanging loose as his hands slid over my legs, then moved up.

"I'd turn my feet around, walking toward his stomach to be out of reach, and he'd whisper instructions – 'Lower, lower.'

"My steps got tinier as he muttered, 'Lower.' I walked on this much-loved non-father of mine, carefully trying to avoid where he was aiming my feet, and part of me wasn't in the room any more."

As the intimate walking sessions intensified, Field found it hard to focus at school.

She added: "I understand it is a trait that teachers now look for in children who are having some troubles at home – the inability to concentrate.

"Your mind creates a kind of fog so you don’t have to deal with the things that are coming at you. I lived in a fog and the only time it lifted was when I was on stage or had to memorize a poem in English class.

"I would latch on to it and be alive for a moment."