EXCLUSIVE: Fresh Royal Feud Erupts as Heir Prince William is 'Running Secret Diary' While He 'Waits for King Charles to Die'

The royal rift has intensified in recent months, with insiders claiming William, 41, and Charles, 75, are running entirely separate operations, with the heir to the throne refusing to coordinate even the basics of his schedule with his father's team.

"He's incredibly private and strong-willed," a palace flunkie said. "William's been keeping his official calendar under wraps – even from Charles' staff – because he doesn't want any interference. It's like he's already acting like the monarch in waiting."

While Charles remains king, despite his ongoing cancer battle, insiders say he is not ready to step aside – even as William begins to position himself for the next chapter of the monarchy.

"Charles has waited his entire life to wear the crown," a senior royal source added. "He's not going to let illness or his son's ambition get in the way of fulfilling his destiny.

"The reality is, Charles and William are rivals now. William isn't taking direction from Charles – not professionally and certainly not personally. They rarely collaborate anymore."