EXCLUSIVE: Sir Rod Stewart Weighs in On Joe Biden Prostate Cancer Diagnosis 'Mystery' After He Battled the Same Disease — 'What's Happened There?!'
Sir Rod Stewart has weighed in on the mystery still shrouding the timing of Joe Biden's devastating prostate cancer diagnosis – after he survived the disease thanks to a lucky early detection.
The grizzled Maggie May rock veterain, 79, launched straight into the subject in the subject in his latest – and very frank – interview, can reveal.
Disbelief
He spluttered about 'Sleepy Joe' and his cancer: "I can't believe Biden's got it.
"What's happened there? Did he avoid check‑ups because he thought he could run for President again, or what?"
Stewart's brutal outburst will injects fresh scrutiny into Biden’s health and how his squad of top doctors allegedly missed diagnosing him with prostate cancer during routine presidential health checks.
'Hot Rod' was diagnosed with the same illness in 2016 and kept it a secret for three years, until he revealed it at a fundraising event in 2019.
He was given the all-clear in July of that year, having caught the cancer early through routine check-ups, and urged men to get tested regularly.
Biden revealed last month he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer.
The 82-year-old was apparently diagnosed on 18 May after a small nodule was detected on his prostate, followed by a biopsy and classification of an aggressive Gleason score of 9 out of 10
Shock Announcement
Medical experts noted the disease can develop rapidly and without symptoms, especially in men over 70.
It has sparked a slew of conspiracy theories including one that he knew he had it when he was in office but kept it secret to hold onto power.
Others say he is also suffering dementia.
Stewart added about his health fight, and referring to the test needed to detect his and Biden's illness, he exclaimed: "I had prostate cancer… and I tell people: go to the doctor – finger up the bum, no harm done."
He added about his attitude to death: "It's unavoidable!"
Stewart went on: "I don't worry any more than anybody else (about dying.) But you can keep yourself fit."
RadarOnline.com recently revealed Stewart is at the center of health fears over his rampant boozing, but he has declared he refuses to slow down.
As well as tackling the Biden issue, Stewart also told in his new chat about his views on his old pal Donald Trump, as well as American politics and foreign policy.
Trump Blast
He said: "I'm not a great fan of Trump. I knew him very, very well.
"(Trump) didn't, as far as I'm concerned, treat women very well… since he became President, he became another guy.
"Somebody I didn't know."
Stewart stressed he no longer counts Trump, 79, as a friend, citing ongoing US arms sales to Israel amid the Gaza conflict.
"As long as he’s selling arms to the Israelis – and he still is. How's that war ever gonna stop?" Stewart asked, before condemning Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s actions.
He said: "What he is doing to the Palestinians is exactly what happened to the Jews. It's annihilation… I don't know how they sleep at night.”
Stewart also confessed he has backed off from slamming Trump in public due to the backlash from fans of the MAGA Republican.
He said: "I had a little joke about (Trump) when he had all the tan… (the audience went) 'Boooo!'"