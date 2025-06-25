EXCLUSIVE: Sir Rod Stewart Weighs in On Joe Biden Prostate Cancer Diagnosis 'Mystery' After He Battled the Same Disease — 'What's Happened There?!'

He spluttered about 'Sleepy Joe' and his cancer: "I can't believe Biden's got it.

"What's happened there? Did he avoid check‑ups because he thought he could run for President again, or what?"

Stewart's brutal outburst will injects fresh scrutiny into Biden’s health and how his squad of top doctors allegedly missed diagnosing him with prostate cancer during routine presidential health checks.

'Hot Rod' was diagnosed with the same illness in 2016 and kept it a secret for three years, until he revealed it at a fundraising event in 2019.

He was given the all-clear in July of that year, having caught the cancer early through routine check-ups, and urged men to get tested regularly.

Biden revealed last month he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

The 82-year-old was apparently diagnosed on 18 May after a small nodule was detected on his prostate, followed by a biopsy and classification of an aggressive Gleason score of 9 out of 10