Revealed — The One Reason 'Terrified' Leftie Celebrities Have Suddenly Shut Down Their Chorus of Rage Against Donald Trump… And It's All About Cash
Normally outspoken foreign celebrities are suddenly keeping their liberal-minded mouths shut, RadarOnline.com can confirm, for fear of being ostracized from the U.S. by a vengeful President Trump.
As the president's attacks on Iran send shockwaves around the world, many overseas actors dependent on lucrative U.S. dollars are steering clear of weighing in.
Banned from the U.S.A.?
In May, rocker Bruce Springsteen, who has been critical of the president in the past, opened the first night of his 2025 European tour by opening up on Trump.
Shortly after taking the stage in Manchester, England, the 75-year-old introduced his song Land of Hope and Dreams by announcing: "The mighty E Street Band is here tonight to call upon the righteous power of art, of music, of rock ‘n roll in dangerous times.
"In my home, the America I love, the America I’ve written about, that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous administration."
As the crowd cheered, back in America, Trump jeered, slamming the Born in the U.S.A. singer, calling him a "pushy, obnoxious jerk."
While Springsteen has the luxury to speak his mind without fear of repercussion, smaller acts and bands across the world live in fear of angering the president's fragile ego.
Visa Charges
London-based journalist James Hall said there is a pronounced hesitation now in speaking out.
"Creatives are concerned," he said. "They don't want to be 'Springsteened.'"
Much of the concern comes from the fact that bands and acts originating overseas need a U.S. visa if they want to tour and work here – something that is already hard to get.
"Visas for America are a major issue. Getting them has definitely gotten worse and more expensive," one high-profile tour promoter told Hall. "They’re just making it really difficult."
Earlier this year, three members of punk rock band UK Subs were denied entry and detained on arrival in Los Angeles. Bassist Alvin Gibbs later posted he was flagged for having an incorrect visa but believes there may have been another reason.
"I can’t help but wonder whether my frequent and less than flattering public comments regarding their president and his administration played a role – or perhaps I’m simply succumbing to paranoia."
Silence is Golden
If it is paranoia, he's not the only one to feel that way. In March, the Liverpool-born Harry Potter and White Lotus actor Jason Isaacs said that although he has a U.S. work visa, he didn't know whether his "clear dislike" for the president would ban him from the country.
Last month, Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, an outwardly outspoken critic of Trump, curiously backed off a question comparing the president to one of the characters in his gory game show drama.
"I have to visit the United States quite often, and you know how they are getting trickier issuing their visas," he stammered. "So why don’t we return to this subject after (Trump) has left office?"
Neil-ing before Trump
Outside of Springsteen, the apprehension to speak out has spread to bigger names as well, including 79-year-old rock superstar Neil Young.
The US-Canadian dual citizen, who is a long-term Trump critic, is actually quite concerned he may be booted from the states when he returns from his European tour in August.
"I may be one of those returning to America who is barred or put in jail to sleep on a cement floor with an aluminum blanket," he wrote.
"That is happening all the time now."