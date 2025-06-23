In May, rocker Bruce Springsteen, who has been critical of the president in the past, opened the first night of his 2025 European tour by opening up on Trump.

Shortly after taking the stage in Manchester, England, the 75-year-old introduced his song Land of Hope and Dreams by announcing: "The mighty E Street Band is here tonight to call upon the righteous power of art, of music, of rock ‘n roll in dangerous times.

"In my home, the America I love, the America I’ve written about, that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous administration."

As the crowd cheered, back in America, Trump jeered, slamming the Born in the U.S.A. singer, calling him a "pushy, obnoxious jerk."

While Springsteen has the luxury to speak his mind without fear of repercussion, smaller acts and bands across the world live in fear of angering the president's fragile ego.