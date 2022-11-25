'Squid Game' Star O Yeong-su Indicted For Sexual Misconduct After Allegedly 'Touching Woman'

Yeong-su said he apologized to the woman — but did so that "she wouldn't make a fuss about it."

The actor doubled down on his denial, stating that his apology to the woman "doesn't mean that I admit the charges."

Yeong-su won a Golden Globe award in January 2022 for his role in the hit Netflix series that followed a group of people, who were desperate for cash, through a series of life-or-death games for the ultimate prize of millions of dollars.

He was widely celebrated in South Korea for his portrayal in the series. The President of South Korea even sang Yeong-su's praises and said the successful show gave viewers hope for humanity — despite its extremely dark and dystopian depiction of a capitalist society.