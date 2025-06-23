Bruce Springsteen Reignites Trump Feud By Damning The Don's Immigration Policy As 'Disgusting and Dehumanising'

The business mogul recently hit back, labelling Springsteen a "dried out prune" who "ought to keep his mouth shut until he gets back in the country."

And his in latest interview, the Boss is refusing to back down his public destain of Trump.

He said: "It's an American tragedy.

"We're living through a terrible moment in history, where Congress has neutered itself and the boundaries that once curtailed this type of leadership have disintegrated."

He added: "The pure incompetence of (the administration) may carry the seeds of its own destruction.

"But I don't know what’s going to happen. I haven't lived through a time like this in my entire life and I'm 75-years-old."