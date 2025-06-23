Bruce Springsteen Reignites Trump Feud By Damning The Don's Immigration Policy As 'Disgusting and Dehumanising'
Bruce Springsteen has reignited his feud with Donald Trump by branding the current political climate "an American tragedy."
RadarOnline.com can reveal the veteran singer, 75, has come out swinging once again at the president following his recent comments during a live concert in Manchester, England, in which he denounced the Trump administration as denouncing it as "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous."
'An American Tragedy'
The business mogul recently hit back, labelling Springsteen a "dried out prune" who "ought to keep his mouth shut until he gets back in the country."
And his in latest interview, the Boss is refusing to back down his public destain of Trump.
He said: "It's an American tragedy.
"We're living through a terrible moment in history, where Congress has neutered itself and the boundaries that once curtailed this type of leadership have disintegrated."
He added: "The pure incompetence of (the administration) may carry the seeds of its own destruction.
"But I don't know what’s going to happen. I haven't lived through a time like this in my entire life and I'm 75-years-old."
New Jersey Homecoming
On the subject of fame, Springsteen admits relocating back to New Jersey, his home state, has kept him grounded and ensured remains connected to the world he writes about.
He said: "I don't believe we lose any part of ourselves. The first 20 years shape you, maybe longer in my case because I signed a lot of bad deals and at 30 I still only had $20,000 in the bank. I remain curious about the world.
"And coming back to New Jersey is the best decision I ever made, because it means I'm in the community.
"I know the mayor, the priest, the barber. I'm friends with the guys I was in bands with at 15, and we’ll meet down at the pizza parlour once a year. Maintaining those connections is a joyful part of my life."
Looking After Himself
The singer admits he’s learned from watching legendary artists over the years to look after himself and not follow the same pitfalls which have cost his fellow musicians so much.
He added: "Of course, and I was lucky enough to have Elvis, The Beatles and Bob Dylan, to follow in their footsteps — or not follow in their footsteps. From there I learnt how important it was not to lose focus on who I am or the work I'm doing.
"It's more important than the money, although it's great to get paid well. It's more important than the fame, although that can be fun too, and a nuisance on occasion.
"I simply wanted to write great songs, play great shows and have a conversation with a great audience. It is what I've dedicated my life to doing."
On continuing to make music after six decades, he said: "The nice thing about making records is that they are literally what they say they are: a record of who you were and where you were at a given moment.
"In other people's lives children or a job may fulfil that function, but I have a record of my existence and what was at the front of my mind. It's nice to revisit that every now and then."