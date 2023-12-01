Your tip
Revealed: Robert F. Kennedy's Widow Ethel's Sad Final Days, Requires 24-Hour Care

Ethel Kennedy worries over the rift between fourth-born RFK Jr. and his siblings.
Source: MEGA
Dec. 1 2023, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Steadfast Ethel Kennedy has bravely endured unrelenting heartbreak, but sources reportedly claim the widow of assassinated Robert F. Kennedy is being pushed to the brink by turmoil in her family, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Ethel, 95, requires 24-hour care — and sources claim she's been overheard talking to her late husband about how to broker peace among their feuding family.

ethel kennedy obama
Source: MEGA

Ethel reportedly struggles to breath and requires an oxygen tank.

"She struggles to breathe and requires an oxygen tank to do so," an insider told the National Enquirer. "There are days when she can't even get out of bed and, if she does, Ethel uses a walker or wheelchair."

That being said, the family matriarch is rarely seen outside the Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts.

Human rights advocate Ethel lost her beloved husband when he was assassinated during his 1968 White House bid, nearly five years after his brother, President John F. Kennedy, was assassinated during a motorcade in Dallas, Texas.

rfk
Source: MEGA

Robert F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1968.

The devoted mother of 11 also endured the death of two sons — David, 28, to drug addiction in 1984 and Michael, 39, in a ski accident in 1997 — the fatal overdose of granddaughter Saoirse Kennedy Hill, 22, in 2019 and the 2020 drowning of granddaughter Maeve Kennedy McKean, 40.

Tipsters reportedly claimed the ravages of time and turmoil have taken their toll.

"Her family troubles are finally catching up with her," a source said. "She is extremely weak and frequently delusional."

ethele kennedy mega
Source: MEGA

Insiders said Ethel is often overheard having conversations with RFK on how to heal their family drama.

The confidant further alleged that confused Ethel often has long conversations with her late husband. Her alleged conversations with RFK reportedly centered on their fourth-born, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who's the current independent presidential candidate.

RFK Jr.'s controversial political views and campaign are apparently ripping the family apart.

The independent candidate has been blasted by some of his siblings for taking votes away from incumbent Democrat Joe Biden, promoting anti-vaccine conspiracy theories and even campaigning for the release of their father's murderer, Sirhan B. Sirhan, 79.

rfk jr campaign trail mega
Source: MEGA

RFK Jr.'s controversial views and presidential campaign caused a divide between siblings.

"Bobby might share the same name as our father, but he does not share the same values, vision or judgement," his sisters Kathleen, Kerry and Rory and brother Joseph said in a scathing joint statement.

Sources said the muddled matriarch has repeatedly sought counseling from her late husband about how to heal the rift.

"Ethel has been the glue that held the family together for so long," an insider explained. "But she just doesn't have the strength to do it anymore."

