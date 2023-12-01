Revealed: Robert F. Kennedy's Widow Ethel's Sad Final Days, Requires 24-Hour Care

"She struggles to breathe and requires an oxygen tank to do so," an insider told the National Enquirer. "There are days when she can't even get out of bed and, if she does, Ethel uses a walker or wheelchair."

That being said, the family matriarch is rarely seen outside the Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts.

Human rights advocate Ethel lost her beloved husband when he was assassinated during his 1968 White House bid, nearly five years after his brother, President John F. Kennedy, was assassinated during a motorcade in Dallas, Texas.