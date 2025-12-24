EXCLUSIVE: Watch Rob Reiner Share His Now-Heartbreaking and Hilarious 'Three Rules for Growing Old' Ahead of His and Wife's Knife Slaughter

A black-and-white clip of the pair discussing the rules was posted on Romy's Instagram feed 31 weeks ago, and has resurfaced since her When Harry Met Sally… director dad's horror death.

Rob says in the tongue-in-cheek video, which sees the pair sitting straight-faced as he shares his rules: "When I was making The American President (starring Michael Douglas and Annette Bening), I had a consultant who was a former Secret Service guy.

"And he told me three things, which, when you get older (I live by), which are: number one – never pass up a bathroom. This is for men. And don't waste a hard-on. And never trust a f---. These are the three things that I thought were good advice, and I had Jack Nicholson say that in Bucket List (Reiner's 2007 film about aging)."

He goes on: "As you get older, you really don't want to pass a bathroom up because you wind up… and I don't think you want to hear about (the middle one.) It's a father-daughter thing. How much do you need to know about your father's prostate?"