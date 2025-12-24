EXCLUSIVE: Watch Rob Reiner Share His Now-Heartbreaking and Hilarious 'Three Rules for Growing Old' Ahead of His and Wife's Knife Slaughter
Dec. 24 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Rob Reiner lived by three hilarious rules for getting older before he and his wife were allegedly butchered by their junkie son.
The Hollywood icon, 78, who had his throat slit while in bed with his wife, Michele, 68, shared the trio of guidelines in a now-heartbreaking skit alongside his daughter Romy Reiner, 28, who found his bloodied body on December 14.
What Were Rob Reiner's 3 Rules for Growing Old?
A black-and-white clip of the pair discussing the rules was posted on Romy's Instagram feed 31 weeks ago, and has resurfaced since her When Harry Met Sally… director dad's horror death.
Rob says in the tongue-in-cheek video, which sees the pair sitting straight-faced as he shares his rules: "When I was making The American President (starring Michael Douglas and Annette Bening), I had a consultant who was a former Secret Service guy.
"And he told me three things, which, when you get older (I live by), which are: number one – never pass up a bathroom. This is for men. And don't waste a hard-on. And never trust a f---. These are the three things that I thought were good advice, and I had Jack Nicholson say that in Bucket List (Reiner's 2007 film about aging)."
He goes on: "As you get older, you really don't want to pass a bathroom up because you wind up… and I don't think you want to hear about (the middle one.) It's a father-daughter thing. How much do you need to know about your father's prostate?"
"That's part of the thing – that's connected to the urination, to the sexual stuff. I don't want to talk about that," Romy says in their skit, I don't want to talk about that. I'll learn about that later."
Reiner replies, "Sure you will," while Romy adds, "Fascinating." The clip has resurfaced after the Reiners' children spoke out for the first time after their brother appeared in court charged with their parents' murders.
The couple was found dead in their sprawling $13.5million mansion in Brentwood, Los Angeles, by Romy, who lived across the street. Their 32-year-old son Nick, who has had well-documented fights with addiction and was in and out of rehab – and was reportedly being treated for schizophrenia – has been charged with their deaths.
The Reiners' two other children, actor and podcast presenter Jake, 34, and Romy, have since broken their silence to thank well-wishers for their support as they deal with their grief and trauma.
The Reiners' Kids Speak Out Following Horror Murders
They hailed their mom and dad as "best friends" in a new statement from the siblings' spokesperson.
It said: "Jake and Romy Reiner remain grateful for the outpouring of love and support they have received. They will share information about a memorial service honoring their parents at a later date."
Romy and Jake previously said they had been in "unimaginable pain" daily.
They added: "Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day. The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren't just our parents; they were our best friends."
The statement was released as their brother made his first court appearance on December 17 after being charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Nick was clad in a blue anti-suicide vest and shackled during his appearance at the Los Angeles Superior Court.
His attorney Alan Jackson – whose reported $2,000-an-hour fee is said to be being paid by the Reiner family – declined to enter a plea for his client. Nick's arraignment has been scheduled for January 7, 2026, and he could face the death penalty if convicted.