EXCLUSIVE: Rob Reiner Inheritance Bombshell — Who Will Get Tragic Director's $200Million Fortune… And How a 'Massive Chunk of Cash' is Being Used 'On Nick Reiner's Bulldog $2K-An-Hour Celebrity Lawyer'

Nick's attorney, Alan Jackson, a veteran criminal defense lawyer known for representing figures including Phil Spector, Harvey Weinstein, and Kevin Spacey, declined to say who was paying his fees, which can run to at least $2,000-per-hour.

A source, however, told us the money is coming from Rob and Michele's estate.

"Despite their massive trauma, rage, and grief, the family decided that money from the estate should go toward ensuring Nick has the most robust defense available," the insider claimed.

"They feel a secure mental health institution would be a better outcome than him spending his life behind bars. And they know it is what Rob would have wanted."

Nick appeared in court on Wednesday wearing what appeared to be a suicide-prevention vest, his wrists shackled, after his arraignment was delayed for medical reasons.

A lifelong family friend said Nick's mental health struggles predated his years of rampant drug use and shaped family decisions for years.