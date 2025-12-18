Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Rob Reiner Inheritance Bombshell — Who Will Get Tragic Director's $200Million Fortune… And How a 'Massive Chunk of Cash' is Being Used 'On Nick Reiner's Bulldog $2K-An-Hour Celebrity Lawyer'

Photo of Rob Reiner
Source: MEGA

The battle has now begun for Rob Reiner's millions following his death.

Dec. 18 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Rob Reiner's estimated $200million fortune has become the focus of intense scrutiny, with sources telling RadarOnline.com a significant portion of the late director's estate is being used to fund the high-powered legal defense of his son Nick Reiner, who stands accused of murdering his parents.

The financial questions surfaced this week outside Los Angeles Superior Court, where Nick, 32, appeared for the first time, charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Rob, 78, and his wife, Michele Singer, 68.

Who Is Paying for Nick Reiner's Lawyer?

Photo of Nick Reiner
Source: MEGA

Nick Reiner has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Nick's attorney, Alan Jackson, a veteran criminal defense lawyer known for representing figures including Phil Spector, Harvey Weinstein, and Kevin Spacey, declined to say who was paying his fees, which can run to at least $2,000-per-hour.

A source, however, told us the money is coming from Rob and Michele's estate.

"Despite their massive trauma, rage, and grief, the family decided that money from the estate should go toward ensuring Nick has the most robust defense available," the insider claimed.

"They feel a secure mental health institution would be a better outcome than him spending his life behind bars. And they know it is what Rob would have wanted."

Nick appeared in court on Wednesday wearing what appeared to be a suicide-prevention vest, his wrists shackled, after his arraignment was delayed for medical reasons.

A lifelong family friend said Nick's mental health struggles predated his years of rampant drug use and shaped family decisions for years.

A History of Turmoil and Support

Photo of Rob and Michelle Reiner crime scene
Source: MEGA

Rob Reiner and his wife were found dead in their Brentwood home in December.

"He had serious issues well before drugs became part of his life," the source said.

"When substances came into play, the situation escalated dramatically, but Rob and Michele continued to do everything they could to support him."

The insider added that there were episodes of aggression.

"At times the family felt genuinely afraid," the source claimed. "Michele would often say, 'I don't know what more we can do.'"

Rob and Michele were found dead in their Brentwood home in the early hours of Sunday, December 14, hours after attending a holiday party hosted by Conan O'Brien.

It's understood the couple had their throats slashed while in their bed. Nick waived his right to enter a plea in court, and no motive has been established.

The 'Slayer Statute' Explained

Photo of Rob and Michelle Reiner
Source: MEGA

Rob Reiner built an estimated $200million fortune over decades in Hollywood.

Under California's "Slayer Statute," a person convicted of killing another is barred from inheriting from the victim.

Even so, relatives can contribute funds for legal expenses, and the Reiner estate is substantial.

Rob and Michele, married in 1989, shared three children – Jake, 34, Nick, and Romy, 28. Rob also had an adopted daughter, Tracy Reiner, 61, from his marriage to Penny Marshall.

The couple's assets include a six-bedroom Brentwood mansion, now valued at more than $13million, which was originally built by Henry Fonda, and a Malibu beach house estimated at $15million.

Rob also inherited wealth from his father, Carl Reiner, the creator of The Dick Van Dyke Show.

But his own success – particularly with films such as When Harry Met Sally – and the founding of Castle Rock Entertainment, producer of Seinfeld, generated the bulk of the massive family fortune.

Where Will Rob Reiner's Money Go?

Photo of Rob and Michelle Reiner
Source: MEGA

Sources said Rob planned to direct a large portion of his wealth to charity.

According to his friends, the Hollywood star was ambivalent about wealth.

"He was concerned his children might grow up under his shadow, as he had," a second family source claimed. "For years, he made clear that a significant portion of his wealth was destined for charitable causes."

The source added: "The children will receive substantial inheritances, but giving to charity was always a core part of Rob and Michele's vision."

Rob was a prominent activist, backing early childhood education through Proposition 10 and later campaigning for marriage equality.

Former Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass said Reiner "always" used his gifts in "service of others," while Jane Fonda described Rob and Michele as "wonderful, caring, smart, funny, generous people."

