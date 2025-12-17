Rob Reiner's Daughter Romy Jokingly Asked the Legendary Director to Pay for 'BBL' to Help Her Career in Resurfaced Clip — One Year Before the Tragic Murders

In an Instagram video Romy, 28, shared in October 2024, she was seen giving her father a haircut while asking him to pay for her to have a "BBL," a.k.a. a Brazilian b--- lift , to help boost her acting career.

Rob Reine r and his daughter, Romy, showed off their playful relationship more than a year before the actor-director's gruesome murder , allegedly at the hands of his son, Nick, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"My career hasn't even remotely taken off, as you know..." Romy explained while the pair were seen in a bathroom with the When Harry Met Sally director in a barber's cape.

"Yes..." he said curiously while listening intently.

"I was thinking about it, and I was wondering... I think the thing that could actually make me more unique and marketable is if I got a BBL," she told him, asking, "Would you be interested and okay with paying for that?"

The All in the Family alum asked incredulously, "What's a BBL?" as she said about the derriere enhancement, "People would take me a lot more seriously if I had one."