Home > Celebrity > Celebrity deaths

Rob Reiner's Daughter Romy Jokingly Asked the Legendary Director to Pay for 'BBL' to Help Her Career in Resurfaced Clip — One Year Before the Tragic Murders

Photo of Romy and Rob Reiner
Source: MEGA

Rob Reiner and his daughter hilariously discussed her getting 'BBL' surgery a year before his murder.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 17 2025, Published 2:10 p.m. ET

Rob Reiner and his daughter, Romy, showed off their playful relationship more than a year before the actor-director's gruesome murder, allegedly at the hands of his son, Nick, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In an Instagram video Romy, 28, shared in October 2024, she was seen giving her father a haircut while asking him to pay for her to have a "BBL," a.k.a. a Brazilian b--- lift, to help boost her acting career.

Romy Reiner Asked Dad For a 'BBL'

Photo of Romy and Rob Reiner
Source: @romyreiner/Instagram

Romy Reiner and her dad shared a playful video discussing her getting a BBL.

"My career hasn't even remotely taken off, as you know..." Romy explained while the pair were seen in a bathroom with the When Harry Met Sally director in a barber's cape.

"Yes..." he said curiously while listening intently.

"I was thinking about it, and I was wondering... I think the thing that could actually make me more unique and marketable is if I got a BBL," she told him, asking, "Would you be interested and okay with paying for that?"

The All in the Family alum asked incredulously, "What's a BBL?" as she said about the derriere enhancement, "People would take me a lot more seriously if I had one."

Photo of Romy and Rob Reiner
Source: @romyreiner/Instagram

The cute video showed how close the father and daughter were.

"Really? You think that will make people take you more seriously?" Rob responded. "Or... they'll just say, 'Boy, you're a--is big.'"

"I think both. I think they'll say, 'Wow, look at her craft, and all the work she's done as an actor,'" Romy explained while Rob snarked, "They'll say, 'Wow, look at her crack. He craft and her crack.'"

"Right, so, it's kind of expensive, and I don't think insurance covers it cause it's not a medical issue," she continued as her father asked about the cost.

Romy said she didn't know and had to look into it, but noted that she was "really struggling."

Rob advised her, "Well, listen here. I would say don't do it, but my feeling is, it's your a--."

Following in Dad's Footsteps

Photo of Rob and Nick Reiner
Source: AOL Build Series/YouTube

Rob Reiner and his son, Nick, did a press tour in 2016 for their film, 'Being Charlie.'

While the fun banter about possible plastic surgery was obviously a joke, Romy went on to appear in two movies in 2025: the comedy Things Like This and the short film Whole.

Her older brother, Jake Reiner, has also dabbled in acting and writing, as the siblings appear to be following in their Hollywood icon father's footsteps.

Sadly, her other brother, Nick, 32, "really resented his dad," as well as his famous late grandfather, legendary comedian and director Carl Reiner, a source claimed.

Nick "hated himself for not being as talented, prolific, or beloved as his dad or grandad," the insider added.

The troubled second son of Rob and his wife, Michele, only had one project to his name, a co-writing screenplay credit for the 2016 semi-autobiographical film Being Charlie, about a famous dad and his son struggling with drug abuse. Rob directed the project as a way to bond with Nick.

Horrific Murders

Photo of Nick Reiner
Source: @jakereiner.Facebook

Nick Reiner has been charged with two counts of first degree murder for allegedly slaughtering his parents.

Nick, who has struggled with drug abuse and mental illness for years, was arrested on the evening of Sunday, December 14, on suspicion of murdering his parents.

Romy heartbreakingly found their b----- bodies around 3:40 p.m. that day, after a masseuse arrived for an appointment, and no one answered the door.

Nick made his first court appearance on Wednesday, December 17, the day after he was formally charged with two counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances for the brutal stabbings of Rob and Michele. If convicted, he faces life in prison without parole, while Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman said the death penalty is still on the table.

