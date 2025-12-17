Inside Rob Reiner and Michele's Funeral Plans: 'Shocked' Family Members Expected to Keep the Final Farewell 'Deeply Private' With a Small Guest List — Including the Obamas
Dec. 17 2025, Published 10:53 a.m. ET
After the shocking murders of Rob and Michele Reiner, RadarOnline.com can share their funeral plans have been revealed.
According to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack, insiders claimed the ceremony will be "deeply private" and "carefully guarded."
Details on Rob and Michele Reiner's Memorial Service
One source revealed the family knows a lot of people "want to pay their respects," but the "first goodbye is strictly about family and the people who were in their lives every single day."
A service is expected to occur within a few days, and details will only be divulged to those who are invited. Security is also expected to be tight for the event.
While many people may want to pay their respects to the couple, multiple insiders insisted the goal of this service isn’t to exclude anyone, but rather for the family to get through it.
"The family is in shock," a source explained. "They cannot handle a public spectacle right now. This is about dignity, safety, and grief."
Who Will Attend Rob and Michele's Primary Memorial Service?
As far as the guest list, sources shared it’s expected to be "small but extraordinary."
Michelle and Barack Obama are expected to attend as well as some of Rob and Michele’s other lifelong friends, political figures, and some Hollywood insiders.
"Rob and Michele lived very public lives," an insider explained, "but their final farewell will be intentionally shielded from the public eye."
A source noted that there will also be a "public memorial," and this is "not the end" of memorializing Rob and Michele.
"Every major award show is planning tributes. The industry wants — and needs — to honor them," they added.
What Happened to Rob and Michele Reiner?
As Radar reported, Rob and Michele were found dead on Sunday in their homes with their throats slit.
Their son, Nick Reiner, was arrested and is considered to be the main suspect in the case. Yesterday, he was charged with two counts of first-degree murder with a special allegation he used a knife.
Nick had a history of substance abuse problems and mental illness that Rob and Michele had been dealing with for years.
Statements on Rob and Michele's Deaths
In the wake of their deaths, their family released an official statement.
"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner," they told a news outlet. "We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time."
Rob's daughter, Tracy, also broke her silence to say she "came from the greatest family ever."
"I don’t know what to say. I’m in shock."
Many celebrities adored Rob and also broke their silence on the tragedy.
Barack Obama sharedL "Rob’s achievements in film and television gave us some of our most cherished stories on screen.
"But beneath all of the stories he produced was a deep belief in the goodness of people, and a lifelong commitment to putting that belief into action. Together, he and his wife lived lives defined by purpose.
"They will be remembered for the values they championed and the countless people they inspired. We send our deepest condolences to all who loved them."
"What a huge loss,” Ben Stiller piped in to share on X. "Rob Reiner was one of my favorite directors. He made some of the most formative movies for my generation. He came out [from] behind a huge comedic shadow of the great Carl Reiner, and being a TV actor to being a great director who made an incredible run of movies. Spinal Tap is one of the best comedies ever made – and the list goes on. He was a kind, caring person who was really, really funny."