Inside Rob Reiner and Michele's Funeral Plans: 'Shocked' Family Members Expected to Keep the Final Farewell 'Deeply Private' With a Small Guest List — Including the Obamas

According to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack , insiders claimed the ceremony will be "deeply private" and "carefully guarded."

After the shocking murders of Rob and Michele Reiner, RadarOnline.com can share their funeral plans have been revealed.

A service for Rob and Michele Reiner is expected to take place in a few days.

One source revealed the family knows a lot of people "want to pay their respects," but the "first goodbye is strictly about family and the people who were in their lives every single day."

A service is expected to occur within a few days, and details will only be divulged to those who are invited. Security is also expected to be tight for the event.

While many people may want to pay their respects to the couple, multiple insiders insisted the goal of this service isn’t to exclude anyone, but rather for the family to get through it.

"The family is in shock," a source explained. "They cannot handle a public spectacle right now. This is about dignity, safety, and grief."