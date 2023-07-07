RFK Jr. Grilled Over Juicing Rumors After Shirtless Video of the Democrat Presidential Candidate Goes Viral
Newsmax anchor Eric Bolling pressed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on speculation he may use performance-enhancing drugs after a shirtless video of the Democrat presidential candidate went viral, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kennedy, 69, raised eyebrows after the video spread online. Critics called out the presidential candidate's physique — and accused the controversial conspiracy theorist of juicing to achieve his chiseled look.
On Thursday, Kennedy was interviewed by Bolling, who directly addressed steroid use rumors.
"You put out a video, or someone put out a video of you working out. You were shirtless, you’re lifting some weights in Venice Beach, you look great by the way," Bolling told Kennedy. "I mean, look, I don’t mean to offend you. Are you just working out or is there any sort of supplement that’s going on there?"
Kennedy responded by crediting his toned figured to the strict "anti-aging protocol" he followed.
The Democrat revealed testosterone supplements were a key factor in his "anti-aging protocol."
"I mean, I take testosterone replacements which are appropriate for my age, they’re bio-identical to natural testosterone, and then I take a big fistful of nutrients and, you know, I just — I take good care of myself and I work out every day," Kennedy told the anchor.
"Although I’m not really proud of the pushups which I’m looking at right now on your screen, and I’ve gotten a lot of criticism that those aren’t real pushups," the presidential hopeful added.
- RFK Jr. Faces Scrutiny Over Myriad of Conspiracy After Claiming He Was Being 'Silenced' by Anti-Vax Label
- Robert Kennedy Jr. Says He's Been Labeled 'Anti-Vaccine' by Critics in an Effort to Silence Him
- Jake Tapper Calls Out Robert Kennedy Jr. On His 'Wild and False' Story About Working Together on Anti-Vaccine Exposé
Bolling joked with Kennedy that he was going to call him later for his "hormone replacement therapy" cocktail recipe.
"I’ll tell you what I’m gonna do. I’m gonna call you, I’m gonna call you and find out about that hormone replacement therapy and the cocktail of whatever, handful of whatever you’re taking before your workouts."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The Newsmax anchor continued to joke that, "If the presidential thing doesn’t work out for you, I think there’s a future for you in, uh, in supplements."
While Bolling poked fun at Kennedy's alleged steroid use, many critics took issue with Kennedy's response, particularly due to his decades of anti-vaccine work.
Kennedy baselessly claimed childhood vaccines caused autism. He additionally attacked the COVID vaccine and its ingredients, which he alleged were not properly tested.