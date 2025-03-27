'Private and Reserved' Ben Affleck Couldn't Keep Up With Jennifer Lopez's Extravagant Lifestyle Before Couple Divorced As He Slows Down and Finds Solace With Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner
Ben Affleck has suggested he just couldn't keep up with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez's extravagant lifestyle, RadarOnline.com can reveal, before the couple went their separate ways last year.
The actor was reportedly worried her "glam lifestyle" was putting his sobriety at risk.
After an "on-and-off" relationship, Affleck and Lopez finally married in 2022. Just two years later, she filed for divorce.
Earlier this week, the Dogma star finally opened up about the "fractures" he had during their marriage, something Lopez had already done in her documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told.
While Affleck insisted there was no evil behind their breakup, he did tell GQ they were just two different people, with two different opinions on celebrity.
Affleck told the magazine: "My temperament is to be a little bit more reserved and private than hers. As happens in relationships, you don’t always have the same attitude towards these things."
Affleck was also worried her hectic life would lead him back down a dangerous path. The Justice League star has struggled with addiction for years and has done multiple stints in rehab.
At the time of their separation, a source close to the actor/director told RadarOnline.com he was "risking his sobriety in that environment" and so he "had to leave to avoid his worst nightmare – a relapse."
Our source said: "The marriage was incredibly overwhelming – J.Lo lives a very glam lifestyle, and he was often faced with temptation."
For years, Lopez didn’t drink – but after she launched her Delola cocktail line in 2023, she clarified she does "enjoy the occasional cocktail."
But for an addict like Affleck, "there’s no middle ground” when it comes to being around alcohol.
An insider said: "It’s really unhealthy for him to be around any kind of alcohol. And with J. Lo, the drinking came with parties, surrounded by fake people who treated him special because of his fame, which was a trigger for him."
EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Desperate for Cash Alec Baldwin Reduced to Begging For Personal Appearance Fees — After His Reality Show is Slammed as 'Cynical Money-Grab' by Family of 'Rust' Shooting Victim Halyna Hutchins
The Oscar winner reflected that he knew life with the superstar would mean being thrust into the spotlight, but added that level of attention is not who he is.
He said: "You’ve got to own what you knew going into any relationship. And I think it’s important to say that wasn’t the cause of some major fracture.
"It’s not like you can watch that documentary and go, 'Oh, now I understand the issues that these two had.'"
However, elsewhere in the interview, the movie star gushed over ex-wife Jennifer Garner, to whom he continues to grow closer.
Affleck said: "I’m really lucky that I have a really good co-parent and partner in Jennifer Garner, the kids’ mom, who’s wonderful and great and we work together well."
Affleck's countering views on the two Jennifers in his life caught the attention of Lopez, who apparently did not take his dismissal of their marriage well.
The irony of the star doing a full photoshoot for a high-profile cover piece, just to then defend his own privacy, was not lost on her, or her friends.
One scoffed: "He’s literally saying he’s private while posing on the COVER of a magazine. Make it make sense."
Another pal asked: "If he’s so private, why is he talking about it at all? He knew what he was doing. He wanted his version out there."