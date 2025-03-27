'Private and Reserved' Ben Affleck Couldn't Keep Up With Jennifer Lopez's Extravagant Lifestyle Before Couple Divorced As He Slows Down and Finds Solace With Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner

Affleck was also worried her hectic life would lead him back down a dangerous path. The Justice League star has struggled with addiction for years and has done multiple stints in rehab.

At the time of their separation, a source close to the actor/director told RadarOnline.com he was "risking his sobriety in that environment" and so he "had to leave to avoid his worst nightmare – a relapse."

Our source said: "The marriage was incredibly overwhelming – J.Lo lives a very glam lifestyle, and he was often faced with temptation."

For years, Lopez didn’t drink – but after she launched her Delola cocktail line in 2023, she clarified she does "enjoy the occasional cocktail."

But for an addict like Affleck, "there’s no middle ground” when it comes to being around alcohol.

An insider said: "It’s really unhealthy for him to be around any kind of alcohol. And with J. Lo, the drinking came with parties, surrounded by fake people who treated him special because of his fame, which was a trigger for him."