EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Secretly Hates' Idea of Becoming King — 'It's Constant Work, Stress and the Job No-One Really Wants'
He's been groomed for the job his entire life.
But RadarOnline.com can reveal Prince William has told friends he finds the prospect of taking the throne from his father King Charles so unappealing it's giving him panic attacks and "constant stress."
"It's constant work, stress and the job no one really wants," a close source also told us about the dad-of-three, 42. "He respects his father and understands the duty — but the truth is, he dreads the weight of the crown, as the old saying goes."
Groomed For The Top
As the heir to the British throne, William has spent his life preparing for kingship.
Married to Catherine, Princess of Wales, 43, and father to Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, he has been lauded for his family-first approach and modern image.
But behind palace walls, questions have mounted over his commitment to royal duties.
Despite his popularity, the prince has drawn criticism for appearing reluctant to engage in traditional royal responsibilities, particularly overseas visits and day-to-day engagements.
Insiders say tensions have grown behind the scenes over his work-shy attitude and, as one source put it, "desire for the quiet life above the duties of being king."
Even before his wife Kate's devastating cancer diagnosis earlier this year, William's workload was noticeably light.
According to royal observers, he and Kate regularly fell behind senior royals such Princess Anne and king Charles, who is still working aged 76 as he fights cancer..
Huge Burden
"William's been trying to redefine what public service looks like," one royal aide said. "But the more old-school Palace staff feel he sometimes picks and chooses when to show up — and that causes friction."
While William has appeared at high-profile events such as the Earthshot Prize in South Africa and the UEFA European Championship in Germany, reports say he declined other official visits.
In May, king Charles reportedly insisted his son attend the funeral of Pope Francis in Rome – a duty William is said to have initially resisted.
"Charles was clear," a Palace source said. "This wasn't optional. William had to represent the Crown, even if he didn't feel up to it."
Royal historian Ed Owens said: "William has sometimes been seen as work-shy, but we see him gravitating toward bigger, more media-friendly events. He's burnishing his reputation as a statesman."
Indeed, William's recent appearances suggest a strategic shift.
Heavy Weighs The Crown
In December, he attended the reopening of Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, where he met with world leaders, including US President Donald Trump.
Despite personal reservations, he has stepped into more visible roles amid growing concern over king Charles' health.
Critics of William's say he is panic-stricken at the idea of taking the crown, but knows it is an inevitability he will simply have to face due to his dad's declining health.
Friends also say William is torn between the role he was born into and the life he wishes he could lead.
"He values his family time more than anything," one confidante said. "He's not chasing power. If anything, he's trying to delay it for as long as possible.
"But he knows the public expects him to lead.
"He's not running away – but that's a long way from him actually wanting it."