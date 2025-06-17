EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Secretly Hates' Idea of Becoming King — 'It's Constant Work, Stress and the Job No-One Really Wants'

As the heir to the British throne, William has spent his life preparing for kingship.

Married to Catherine, Princess of Wales, 43, and father to Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, he has been lauded for his family-first approach and modern image.

But behind palace walls, questions have mounted over his commitment to royal duties.

Despite his popularity, the prince has drawn criticism for appearing reluctant to engage in traditional royal responsibilities, particularly overseas visits and day-to-day engagements.

Insiders say tensions have grown behind the scenes over his work-shy attitude and, as one source put it, "desire for the quiet life above the duties of being king."

Even before his wife Kate's devastating cancer diagnosis earlier this year, William's workload was noticeably light.

According to royal observers, he and Kate regularly fell behind senior royals such Princess Anne and king Charles, who is still working aged 76 as he fights cancer..