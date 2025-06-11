Trump V Greta — How President is Doubling Down on Thunberg Abuse Amid Her Fresh Climate Change Charge

President Donald Trump has doubled-down on his attacks against Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Trump claimed "strange" Thunberg needed "anger management" after she and other activists traveling onboard the Madleen, an aid ship organized by The Freedom Flotilla Coalition, were intercepted by Israeli forces in international waters on Monday, June 9. The aid ship was bound for Gaza, where they intended to deliver a "symbolic" amount of aid. The activists were detained and later deported.

Source: MEGA Thunberg was detained and deported by Israeli forces earlier this week after attempting to deliver aid to Gaza.

Following news of the Madleen's interception, Trump was asked if Thunberg was brought up during a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The president said: "Well she's a strange person. She's a young, angry person. I don't know if it's real anger. It's hard to believe. But I saw what happened. She's certainly different." Trump then "recommended" the 22-year-old take an "anger management class."

Trump's 'Primary Recommendation' for Thunberg

Source: MEGA Trump branded Thunberg a 'young, angry person.''

He said: "I think she has to go to an anger management class. That's my primary recommendation for her." Trump was also asked if he believed Thunberg's claims that she was "kidnapped" by Israeli forces. The president quipped, "I think Israel has enough problems without kidnapping Greta Thunberg," and later asked a reporter, "Is that what she said, she was kidnapped by Israel?" In a pre-made video message, Thunberg said: "My name is Greta Thunberg and I am from Sweden. If you see this video, we have been intercepted and kidnapped in international waters by the Israel occupational forces or forces that support Israel. "I urge all my friends, family and comrades to put pressure on the Swedish government to release me and the other as soon as possible."

Thunberg Claps Back

Source: MEGA Thunberg fired back and said the world needs 'many more young angry women.'

After Trump's "angry woman" jab, Thunberg fired back at the president as she touched down in France after being deported. She told reporters at Paris' Charles de Gaulle aiport: "I think the world needs many more young angry women, to be honest." Thunberg added: "Especially with everything going on right now. That's the thing we need the most of." This isn't the first time the president and activist have clashed.

Source: MEGA Trump previously claimed Thunberg needed to take an 'anger management' class.

Thunberg has a history of ruffling Trump's feathers as she has called on global leaders to take action against climate change. After Thunberg's powerful United Nations address in 2019, in which she accused world leaders of betraying younger generations, Trump mocked her as a "very happy young girl." Months later, when she was named Time magazine's Person of the Year, the president took to social media and said she needed to "work on her Anger Management problem" and "chill."

