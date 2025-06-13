EXCLUSIVE: 'No Going Back' for Prince Harry and Royals as King Charles is 'Disgusted' Over Shocking 'Bribery' Move from His Son and Wife Meghan Markle
Prince Harry has said there is still hope for healing with his estranged father, despite the growing rift with the royal family – but RadarOnline.com can reveal there is no chance of it happening due to the exiled royal using his kids as a "bargaining chip."
"I would love reconciliation with my family," Harry recently told the BBC, adding: "There's no point in continuing to fight anymore."
The comments come amid renewed tensions between the Duke of Sussex and King Charles, 76, following Harry's failed legal bid to reinstate his police security during visits to the U.K.
Exiled Harry, who stepped down from royal duties with his wife Meghan Markle, 43, in January 2020, lost access to public-funded protection, sparking a bitter dispute that insiders claim has reached a new low.
Pure Disgust
According to palace sources, the King is now "disgusted" at Harry and Meghan as they attempted to leverage access to their children, Archie and Lilibet, in exchange for greater security guarantees and to guarantee they can hold onto their royal titles after the king dies.
One insider todl us: "Charles has described this privately as 'bribery in all but name.'
"Witholding his access to his grandchildren as he fights cancer is just disgusting in his view, and has ruined any chances Harry had of a reconciliation with the royals."
Harry has said about his cancer-battling dad: "He won't speak to me because of this security stuff.
"But it would be nice to reconcile. Life is precious. I don't know how much longer my father has."
The Duke, currently based in Montecito, California, emphasized he is keeping his kids out of the U.K. over safety fears.
He insisted: "I can't see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the U.K. at this point.
"I love my country, I always have done, despite what some people in that country have done... and I think that it's really quite sad that I won’t be able to show my children my homeland.”
Family Torn Apart
Sources close to the royal household claim Charles has been left deeply shaken by what he views as a "calculated tactic."
A senior courtier speaking on condition of anonymity said: "There's a firm sense inside the Palace that the Duke has crossed a line. The suggestion that time with the children might be contingent on security funding was seen as appalling."
Tom Quinn, a royal author and longtime commentator, said: "Charles believes Harry should let bygones be bygones for the sake of Archie and Lilibet, but he senses that access to the children is being used as a bargaining chip and that, in Charles' view, is unforgivable."
While the king remains furious, Harry is also increasingly isolated from his older brother.
Relations with Prince William, 42, have not recovered since Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in 2022.
Iced Out
In his memoir Spare, Harry described the frosty encounter, stating they "barely exchanged a word."
A family friend added: "The brothers have not spoken, and there is little chance they ever will again."
The Sussexes' decision to step back from royal duties was announced five years ago and marked the start of ongoing friction, much of it played out in public through interviews, lawsuits and Harry's explosive autobiography.
Harry has previously cited concerns for Markle's well-being and the safety of their children as a core reason for their move.
For now, reconciliation "appears distant", a palace insider added.
They said: "As the King continues his cancer treatment and resumes public engagements, any hope of mending ties may be on hold indefinitely."