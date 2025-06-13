EXCLUSIVE: 'No Going Back' for Prince Harry and Royals as King Charles is 'Disgusted' Over Shocking 'Bribery' Move from His Son and Wife Meghan Markle

According to palace sources, the King is now "disgusted" at Harry and Meghan as they attempted to leverage access to their children, Archie and Lilibet, in exchange for greater security guarantees and to guarantee they can hold onto their royal titles after the king dies.

One insider todl us: "Charles has described this privately as 'bribery in all but name.'

"Witholding his access to his grandchildren as he fights cancer is just disgusting in his view, and has ruined any chances Harry had of a reconciliation with the royals."

Harry has said about his cancer-battling dad: "He won't speak to me because of this security stuff.

"But it would be nice to reconcile. Life is precious. I don't know how much longer my father has."

The Duke, currently based in Montecito, California, emphasized he is keeping his kids out of the U.K. over safety fears.

He insisted: "I can't see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the U.K. at this point.

"I love my country, I always have done, despite what some people in that country have done... and I think that it's really quite sad that I won’t be able to show my children my homeland.”