For decades, the names drew little comment. That all changed after the former Prince Andrew lost his royal titles amid the fallout from his friendship with s-- trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, leaving locals divided over whether their addresses have become a liability.

The problem, residents have learned, is not sentiment but bureaucracy. Under regulations introduced in 2022, at least two-thirds of households or businesses on a street must agree before a local authority can even consider a name change.

For communities split down the middle, that threshold has proved nearly impossible to reach.

One Prince Andrew Road resident said, "I'd strip out the Andrew part entirely and rename it something simple like Prince Road. Even when I first moved in, the name felt uncomfortable, and with everything that's emerged since, it's only become worse. It feels like the only way forward is to wipe the slate clean."