EXCLUSIVE: Obscure Rule That May Damn Sickened Residents to Live Forever in 'Unsellable Homes' on Prince Andrew Road Revealed
Dec. 31 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Prince Andrew Road residents are discovering that escaping their neighborhood's now-hated royal association may be far harder than simply repainting a street sign, as an obscure rule has left households facing the prospect of living indefinitely on roads named after the disgraced duke.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the quiet suburban streets of Prince Andrew Road and neighboring Prince Andrew Close in Maidenhead, Britain – around six miles from Windsor – were named in 1960 following the birth of Queen Elizabeth II's third child.
Trapped on Prince Andrew Road
For decades, the names drew little comment. That all changed after the former Prince Andrew lost his royal titles amid the fallout from his friendship with s-- trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, leaving locals divided over whether their addresses have become a liability.
The problem, residents have learned, is not sentiment but bureaucracy. Under regulations introduced in 2022, at least two-thirds of households or businesses on a street must agree before a local authority can even consider a name change.
For communities split down the middle, that threshold has proved nearly impossible to reach.
One Prince Andrew Road resident said, "I'd strip out the Andrew part entirely and rename it something simple like Prince Road. Even when I first moved in, the name felt uncomfortable, and with everything that's emerged since, it's only become worse. It feels like the only way forward is to wipe the slate clean."
Property Value Plummet Fears
"Our homes are also becoming unsellable due to the association with Andrew," the resident added.
Other residents agreed they were worried about the long-term impact on property values. "I genuinely worry that the name will put people off living here. If we decide to sell in a few years, it could easily hurt the value of our home," one said.
Yet another outraged householder in the area blasted: "The situation has put a shadow over the whole street. It's split people into camps, and emotions are running high. Everyone feels strongly one way or the other."
Some residents say they would back leaving the sign as it is due to the cost involved in changing it and the administrative tasks tied to an alteration, from changing bank details to home office addresses.
Similar debates are unfolding elsewhere. In Norwich, residents on Prince Andrews Road and Prince Andrews Close have reported vandalism and graffiti.
Meanwhile, Windsor is preparing for his own postcode change as King Charles, 77, has ordered him out of the $40million Royal Lodge mansion he has shared for years with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, 66.
His association with Epstein has defined his downfall. He was accused by the pedophile's most high-profile s-- trafficking victim, Virginia Giuffre, of sexually assaulting her as a teenager after she was trafficked by Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, now serving a 20-year prison sentence.
Windsor has consistently denied the allegations. Fresh claims about him emerged in Giuffre's posthumously published memoir, completed shortly before her death by suicide aged 41 earlier this year.
'The Prince Had Fun'
She alleged she met the then-prince when she was 17, and says he bedded her three times.
Giuffre claimed Maxwell instructed her "to do for (Andrew) what you do for Jeffrey," and that after the encounter, Epstein paid her $15,000 and Maxwell told her: "The prince had fun."
Giuffre also alleged two further encounters with Windsor, including what she described as an "o---" involving several other underage-looking girls.
He settled Giuffre's civil case against him in 2022 for approximately $15million out of court without admitting liability, and in October was stripped by King Charles of his royal titles.
Ferguson was also forced to ditch her Duchess title after leaked emails showed her describing Epstein as a "steadfast, generous and supreme friend."
The former couple's living arrangements have become a major flashpoint in the scandal. Royal Lodge, leased by Windsor in 2004, is set to be surrendered by the couple, who have lived together there for years despite their divorce decades ago.
A source said Windsor is resisting departure, while Ferguson wants out to start a "new chapter in her life."