EXCLUSIVE: Inside the Family War Ripping Apart Virginia Giuffre's Relatives Over the Millions Handed to Her by 'Sex Abuser' Andrew Windsor
Nov. 26 2025, Published 8:02 p.m. ET
Virginia Giuffre's multimillion-dollar fortune is tearing her family apart, with competing relatives heading to court to battle over the money she received from Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Jeffrey Epstein linked to the abuse she suffered as a teenager.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Giuffre, who took her own life in April and died intestate, had accumulated substantial assets through compensation funds and civil settlements relating to the approximately three years of abuse she endured within Epstein's trafficking network from the summer of 2000, when she was 16, until 2003.
The Intestacy Law Dilemma
The mother-of-three received an estimated $16million from Andrew in 2022 to settle her civil claim against him – a settlement he agreed to despite continuing to deny wrongdoing – and a further $500,000 from Epstein in 2009.
As she left no valid will, Australian intestacy laws now dictate how her estate will be divided.
A family acquaintance said: "Everyone knew this would be messy the moment it became clear she died without a will. There is a lot of money, a lot of emotion and no agreement on what she would have wanted."
Another source added: "People feel they are fighting not just over cash, but over her legacy."
Estranged Husband Seeks a Share
Under Australian law, Giuffre's husband, Robert Giuffre, 43, could be entitled to as much as a third of the estate – even though he filed for divorce two months before her death.
Around the same time, Giuffre is said to have emailed her lawyer expressing she did not want him to receive any of her money.
Her two half-brothers, Sky Roberts and Danny Wilson, have now hired a lawyer to challenge his entitlement and are seeking a significant share themselves, according to Giuffre's paternal aunt, Kimberley Roberts.
But Roberts said: "We don't believe they have a right to it. The estate should go to her children only."
The Children and Legal Administrators
In June, Giuffre's two oldest children, Christian, 19, and Noah, 18, who live with their father, successfully applied to the court to be appointed administrators of the estate.
This places them at the center of the legal process as disputes escalate between their father, their mother's estranged husband and their mother's extended family
Dispute Over the Charity and Assets
The half-brothers are also seeking to take over Giuffre's charity, Speak Out, Act, Reclaim, for which $3million of Andrew's settlement had been ring-fenced.
The money remains held in an escrow account overseen by a third party.
Other family members strongly oppose Roberts and Wilson assuming control and want the charity to be governed by professionals experienced in the nonprofit sector.
Giuffre took her life this year aged 41 after becoming pedophile Epstein's most high-profile sex-trafficking victim thanks to her claim she was bedded by the then-Prince Andrew when she was only 17.
As well as the millions in compensation she banked, she also owned four properties, including a six-bedroom seafront house in Ocean Reef, Perth, and a ranch in Neergabby, the nearby town where she died.
The substantial value of the real estate holdings adds another layer of complexity to the unfolding court battle, as competing branches of the family prepare for what sources say is set to be a "prolonged and bitter fight" over the estate – and tragic legacy – she left behind.