RadarOnline.com can reveal the commoner formerly known as Prince Andrew is at the center of another growing revolt as residents living on streets bearing his name say they are desperate for them to be changed – citing daily humiliation, "dirty protests" and vandalism of the road signs. The disgraced royal, 65, has been stripped of his royal titles by his brother King Charles cross the UK, and now residents on streets named after Andrew Windsor during his decades as a senior working royal are fighting complex, costly bureaucratic battles to avoid being linked to him.

Daily Humiliation

Residents said Prince Andrew's street names caused daily embarrassment.

Tom Kirk, who lives on Prince Andrew Road in Maidenhead, Berkshire, said: "It's embarrassing. If you order something or tell someone where you live, there are raised eyebrows." His frustration is shared on similar streets nationwide, where locals say unwanted attention has become a grim fact of life. Stacy Baldry, 41, who lives on Prince Andrew's Road in Norwich, near to Prince Andrew's Close, said: "I'm glad awe don't plan to stay here. We wouldn't want any association.' And for older residents, the link feels intolerable. John Pearson, 82, of Prince Andrew Road in Broadstairs, Kent, said: "It should be changed. It's an insult."

Bureaucratic Hurdles

Residents said tourists visited to take selfies under the Prince Andrew signs.

Local councils, however, warn renaming the streets requires unanimous agreement from residents, extensive consultation with emergency services and Royal Mail, and potentially hundreds of pounds per household in Land Registry costs. With those hurdles, many communities feel trapped. Still, pressure is mounting. Several residents say their streets have become destinations for what one called "ghoulish selfie-tourists." Another resident on Prince Andrew Way in Ascot, Berkshire, said: "We get people turning up at all hours posing under the sign and sniggering. It's exhausting. We want to live normal lives."

'Dirty Protests' and Vandalism

Stacy Baldry said she never wanted any association with Andrew Windsor.

Some described unpleasant acts of protest. Another resident on a Prince Andrew-named road hit out: "People have urinated on the sign. Someone even defecated beneath it once. It's disgusting. We just want these signs changed for our sanity." And yet another homeowner said they feel like they are "collateral damage" of Andrew's Epstein scandal. Local officials acknowledge the upset but say the process must be fair. One council source said: "We are aware of requests for the Andrew street names to be changed and signs pulled down. But it is far more complex than it seems." Yet some residents insist hesitancy simply reflects fear of cost rather than acceptance of their views. One said they want to get a group petition together to present to local councilors.

Councils Must Absorb the Cost

Andrew Windsor is expected to be by himself this Christmas.