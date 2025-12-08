Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Prince Andrew
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: We Live on the 'Streets of Shame' Named After Pervy Ex-Prince Andrew — And This is Why They All Need Renamed NOW

Photo of Andrew Windsor and street name
Source: MEGA;RADAR

Residents have demanded the street be renamed after Prince Andrew's disgrace and title stripping.

Dec. 8 2025, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

RadarOnline.com can reveal the commoner formerly known as Prince Andrew is at the center of another growing revolt as residents living on streets bearing his name say they are desperate for them to be changed – citing daily humiliation, "dirty protests" and vandalism of the road signs.

The disgraced royal, 65, has been stripped of his royal titles by his brother King Charles cross the UK, and now residents on streets named after Andrew Windsor during his decades as a senior working royal are fighting complex, costly bureaucratic battles to avoid being linked to him.

Article continues below advertisement

Daily Humiliation

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Residents said Prince Andrew’s street names caused daily embarrassment.

Article continues below advertisement

Tom Kirk, who lives on Prince Andrew Road in Maidenhead, Berkshire, said: "It's embarrassing. If you order something or tell someone where you live, there are raised eyebrows."

His frustration is shared on similar streets nationwide, where locals say unwanted attention has become a grim fact of life.

Stacy Baldry, 41, who lives on Prince Andrew's Road in Norwich, near to Prince Andrew's Close, said: "I'm glad awe don't plan to stay here. We wouldn't want any association.' And for older residents, the link feels intolerable.

John Pearson, 82, of Prince Andrew Road in Broadstairs, Kent, said: "It should be changed. It's an insult."

Article continues below advertisement

Bureaucratic Hurdles

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Andrew Windsor and The Royal Family
Source: MEGA

Residents said tourists visited to take selfies under the Prince Andrew signs.

Article continues below advertisement

Local councils, however, warn renaming the streets requires unanimous agreement from residents, extensive consultation with emergency services and Royal Mail, and potentially hundreds of pounds per household in Land Registry costs.

With those hurdles, many communities feel trapped.

Still, pressure is mounting. Several residents say their streets have become destinations for what one called "ghoulish selfie-tourists."

Another resident on Prince Andrew Way in Ascot, Berkshire, said: "We get people turning up at all hours posing under the sign and sniggering. It's exhausting. We want to live normal lives."

Article continues below advertisement

'Dirty Protests' and Vandalism

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Stacy Baldry said she never wanted any association with Andrew Windsor.

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Photo of Meghan Markle

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Savaged as a 'Joyless and Fake Stepford Hostess' As Her Netflix Christmas Special Continues to be Mauled

Photo of Prince William

Prince William Hit with Explosive Claims of 'Abusing Power and Privilege' While Planning Monarchy 'Overhaul' — as 'Dying' King Charles Feels 'Hurt'

Article continues below advertisement

Some described unpleasant acts of protest. Another resident on a Prince Andrew-named road hit out: "People have urinated on the sign. Someone even defecated beneath it once. It's disgusting. We just want these signs changed for our sanity."

And yet another homeowner said they feel like they are "collateral damage" of Andrew's Epstein scandal.

Local officials acknowledge the upset but say the process must be fair.

One council source said: "We are aware of requests for the Andrew street names to be changed and signs pulled down. But it is far more complex than it seems."

Yet some residents insist hesitancy simply reflects fear of cost rather than acceptance of their views. One said they want to get a group petition together to present to local councilors.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Councils Must Absorb the Cost

Photo of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor
Source: MEGA

Andrew Windsor is expected to be by himself this Christmas.

Campaigners argue councils should absorb the costs in cases where street names have become distressing.

A resident said: "Residents didn't choose the names and times have changed. The council should be helping.

"If Charles can strip Andrew's titles, these streets can also be renamed to reflect the King's move."

One resident said: "Every day these signs stay up is another day reminding people of something we want no connection to."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.