Nicole Kidman 'Devastated and Humiliated' Over Keith Urban Moving on So Quickly With 'Another Woman' Following Shock Split — 'There's a Lot of Anger and Disbelief' 

"Nicole is devastated and humiliated by the rumors. She is extremely image-focused and hates people whispering about troubles," a source spilled about the Big Little Lies star.

"She tried hard to save the marriage, but Keith’s thrown it all back in her face. The news that he’s supposedly got himself a new girlfriend has wrecked any slim hope she still had,” the insider continued.

Urban fueled rumors about a possible romance with guitarist Maggie Baugh after flirty interactions performing together in April. He changed up the lyrics to his song The Fighter, which Urban originally penned about Kidman, to croon, "I was born to love you, Maggie, I’ll be your fighter.”

In addition to Baugh, 25, reports have circulated that Urban was spending time with another woman in Nashville over the summer, after he began living in a rental home following his secret split from Kidman.