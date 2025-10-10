Nicole Kidman 'Devastated and Humiliated' Over Keith Urban Moving on So Quickly With 'Another Woman' Following Shock Split — 'There's a Lot of Anger and Disbelief'
Oct. 10 2025, Published 7:40 p.m. ET
Nicole Kidman has been putting on a brave face in public, but behind the scenes, she's "devastated" by reports that her estranged husband, Keith Urban, has already moved on with other women following their split, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The country superstar, 57, had been living apart from Kidman, 58, and their two daughters since June while reportedly exploring new romances before news of their separation became public in late September.
'Devastated and Humiliated'
"Nicole is devastated and humiliated by the rumors. She is extremely image-focused and hates people whispering about troubles," a source spilled about the Big Little Lies star.
"She tried hard to save the marriage, but Keith’s thrown it all back in her face. The news that he’s supposedly got himself a new girlfriend has wrecked any slim hope she still had,” the insider continued.
Urban fueled rumors about a possible romance with guitarist Maggie Baugh after flirty interactions performing together in April. He changed up the lyrics to his song The Fighter, which Urban originally penned about Kidman, to croon, "I was born to love you, Maggie, I’ll be your fighter.”
In addition to Baugh, 25, reports have circulated that Urban was spending time with another woman in Nashville over the summer, after he began living in a rental home following his secret split from Kidman.
A Strong Relationship... Until It Was Not
"There’s a lot of anger and disbelief being directed towards Keith right now, not just from Nicole, but also from their friends, who just can’t believe he’d screw up the best thing that ever happened to him," the source said about the Blue Ain't Your Color singer.
Urban met Kidman at an event in 2005 and spent months working up the courage to call the Hollywood superstar, who was far more famous than he was.
At the time, the Nine Perfect Strangers star was already an Oscar winner and had been a significant longtime Tinseltown presence thanks to her 11-year marriage to Tom Cruise, which ended in 2001.
In 2021, Urban called marrying Kidman in 2006 "his biggest achievement."
Not only did the actress help her husband get sober after their wedding, she helped him stay on the wagon, and they went on to have two daughters: Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.
'Living a Bit of a Lie'
The duo seemed like the picture of bliss at various Hollywood and Nashville events, constantly supporting each other's careers.
The last time they appeared publicly, Kidman was by Urban's side at the Academy of Country Music Awards in May. The duo put up their usual PDA-packed red carpet display for photographers.
However, their brutal career workloads had already taken a toll on the marriage.
"Nicole and Keith were seeing less and less of each other in recent times, and it felt to a lot of people like they were two ships that passed in the night," spilled the source.
"During those periods, they’d still put on a smile, and there was something to promote, but in hindsight, it feels like they were living a bit of a lie. They were clearly in trouble going on in the background," the insider shared.
'One Small Mercy'
Kidman stunned the world when she filed for divorce on September 30, citing "irreconcilable differences. The pair will share custody of their daughters, who will live primarily with their mom.
"The one small mercy is that they’ve already agreed on custody terms, and their prenup will make things easier as far as divvying up assets," said the insider about the split.