Netflix Axes 'Crude' Melania Trump Joke From ‘The Roast of Kevin Hart’ Days After First Lady Demanded ABC Fire Jimmy Kimmel Over Tasteless Gag

But after the show aired, one of the show’s writers shared some of the jokes that didn’t make the cut, including a ruthless crack at the first lady.

The joke targeted comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, best known for comparing Puerto Rico to "garbage" at a Trump rally in 2024.

It went: "Tony is like Melania: The only thing relevant about him is that he opened for Trump once."

It was not immediately clear why the joke didn’t make the cut but its omission raises questions whether Netflix wanted to avoid a public run-in with the Trumps.