Missing Nancy Guthrie Ransom Twist Targeting Family Members Slammed as 'Horrible' by Ex-FBI Agent

"I think these bonds seem to be set way higher, you know, a hundred thousand or more. I mean, what happens when they go to get him and he doesn’t show up?" she lamented on a recent installment of her true crime YouTube show. "Maybe he will show up because he thinks he won’t do much time, even though he really is looking at exposure of about 20 years.”

As for his motives for allegedly committing such a terrible crime during a high profile investigation, Coffindaffer suggested Callella was nothing more than an "opportunist" who liked the attention and didn't care if his actions deeply hurt the Guthrie family as they continued their desperate search for Nancy.

"He knew he probably wasn’t even going to get paid. But many of these people really enjoy the suffering of the family," she explained. "He likely enjoyed having social media and the mainstream media looking at him pull a few strings for a very short while."